Lions to Release DE Za'Darius Smith Before Bonus Due
The Detroit Lions have elected to part ways with defensive end Za'Darius Smith.
Smith was originally acquired by the Lions in a trade deadline deal last season and is in the final year of a contract that he signed with the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2023 campaign. The news was reported Sunday, with Smith posting a thank you message to Lions fans on social media.
The veteran defender was brought in to try to help the team's pass rush, which had been sputtering following the loss of Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending leg injury. Smith wound up finishing with 12 combined tackles, 10 quarterback hits and four sacks in eight games played for Detroit.
He was supposed to have a cap hit of $5.7 million in 2025, with $2 million of that money to be guaranteed on the third day of the new league year. Smith also had three void years on the end of his contract, which was going to be guaranteed near the beginning of the regular season.
All together, the void years could've added on a another $5.2 million onto Detroit's salary cap for the 2026 season in addition to his cap hit for 2025.
Detroit's timing of the release allows itself to save the $2 million that they would've had to pay out had it waited until after March 15, when Smith's $2 million became guaranteed. The Lions will not incur any dead money and are declining a $7 million option bonus.
James Houston's time with Browns ends
Former Lions defensive end and outside linebacker James Houston will reportedly not receive a restricted free agent tender from the Cleveland Browns and as a result become a free agent.
Houston was very productive as a rookie for the Lions, with eight sacks, but struggled ro replicate that success and was waived late in the regular season. He was claimed by the Browns and played in three games.