Haason Reddick Listed as 'Good Fit' for Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions are not going to neglect upgrading their defensive line this offseason.
General manager Brad Holmes has started the process of shaping the 2025 roster by re-signing veteran defensive lineman Marcus Davenport prior to the start of the legal tampering period for external free agents.
While some believe Holmes and Detroit's personnel department will target more defensive linemen in the upcoming draft, there are free agents available who could still assist in retooling the defensive line.
Myles Garrett is now off the market, but the team could target more affordable options or take a flier on a player who has a history of production, but possible did not have the best 2024 season.
In a recent list of one good "fit" for each NFL team, Sports Illustrated listed a Philadelphia Eagles free agent as a player who is a low-risk option for Kelvin Sheppard's defense.
"If the Lions want to beef up their pass rush, Reddick would be a low-risk way to do it. Detroit has both Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill coming off season-ending injuries, and signing Reddick would give them some insurance," Verderame writes. "After posting 50.5 sacks between 2020 to ’23, he had only one with the New York Jets in 10 games last year. Still, at 30 years old, there’s reason to believe he bounces back."
Unfortunately for the 30-year-old, his time spent with the Jets was unremarkable. After an extended holdout, Reddick appeared in only 10 games for the AFC East squad, recording just a single sack.
His time in Philadelphia was vastly different, as the talented defensive lineman was considered among the rising pass-rushers in the league. His success in Philadelphia could be viewed as a promising look at his remaining potential, if in the right situation.
Detroit hired a new defensive line coach (Kacy Rodgers) and also still has Za'Darius Smith on the roster.
While adding Reddick may appear like a long shot, Detroit has not shied away from adding competition at every position on the field.
His expected market value is approximately a one-year contract for $11 million.
