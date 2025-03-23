Lions Trade Down in Latest 2025 Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions presently possess seven overall selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the No. 28 overall pick in the first round. They could very well look to trade that pick this April in order to acquire additional draft capital later in the draft.
In this mock draft scenario, Brad Holmes & Co. do just that, striking a draft-day deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. In this projected trade, Detroit deals the No. 28 overall pick to the Raiders in exchange for two selections: pick. No 37 and pick No. 108.
Without further ado, here’s my first stab at predicting what the Lions will do this draft season.
Round 2, pick 37 (acquired from the Raiders) - Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
The Lions find their replacement for Kevin Zeitler at right guard with their first pick of the 2025 draft. Zabel, checking in at 6-foot-6, 312 pounds, has the ability to play all across the offensive line, and projects to be a high-end NFL offensive lineman.
Zabel allowed just one sack and two QB hits on 970 total offensive snaps in 2024, and earned a Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade of 93.1 and a PFF overall mark of 90.4 for his efforts.
Round 2, pick 60 — Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
Detroit finds a solid running mate for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson with this pick here.
Checking in at 6-foot-1, 245 pounds, Stewart profiles as a difference-making EDGE defender at the next level. The Michigan product is equipped with next-level explosiveness and NFL-caliber speed off the edge.
He recorded an ultra productive campaign with the Wolverines this past season, earning a 92.3 pass-rush grade and a 91.2 overall mark from Pro Football Focus.
Round 3, pick 102 - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
Horton, checking in at roughly 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, has the necessary skillset to be a productive receiver at the next level. And the belief is that he could slide right into the Lions’ receivers room and compete for No. 3 WR reps with veteran Tim Patrick.
Horton caught 26 balls for 353 yards and a touchdown, and earned an 81.4 PFF receiving grade in his final season with the Rams.
Round 4, pick 108 (acquired from the Raiders) - Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
The Lions go with back-to-back pass-catchers here by selecting Ferguson. The 6-foot-5, 247-pounder has seen his stock rise since putting together an impressive performance at both the NFL combine and his Pro Day in Eugene.
He has the necessary intangibles to develop into an NFL-starting caliber tight end, and could provide Detroit with a potent one-two punch at the position with Pro Bowler Sam LaPorta.
Ferguson secured 43 catches for 591 yards and three touchdowns, and received a 77.0 PFF receiving grade in his final campaign with the Ducks.
Round 4, pick 130 — Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
The Lions add some valuable depth to their linebackers room with this selection here. The 6-foot-3, 233-pound Stutsman is equipped with good size and special teams ability, and could eventually develop into a starting-caliber NFL inside linebacker.
He finished his Oklahoma career with 378 total tackles, including 36 tackles for loss, eight sacks and four forced fumbles.
Round 6, pick 196 — Howard Cross III, DL, Notre Dame
Cross would be a nice find for the Lions this late in the draft. He possesses the ability to play both on the interior of the defensive line and on the edge, and also has strong football genes (his dad, Howard Cross Jr., played 13 seasons for the N.Y. Giants).
He amassed 28 total tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks a season ago for the Fighting Irish. Additionally, he earned a pass-rush grade of 75.6 from PFF for his efforts.
Round 7, pick 228 — Chaz Chambliss, EDGE, Georgia
Detroit continues to beef up its EDGE rotation with this pick here.
The Lions conducted a top-30 visit with Chambliss to start the month, so there is obvious interest from the organization in the Georgia defender.
Chambliss – a two-time national champion with the Bulldogs – compiled 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 16 total pressures in 2024, and earned a 72.6 PFF pass-rush grade for his efforts.
Round 7, pick 244 — Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida
The Lions close out their 2025 draft with the selection of Marshall. The 6-foot, 194-pounder is a highly athletic defensive back with the ability to find the ball and break up passes at a proficient rate.
Yet, he is far from a finished product, and still needs some seasoning before he can become a reliable contributor at the next level.
In his final season with the Gators, he posted a PFF overall mark of 71.2, including a 72.1 coverage grade.