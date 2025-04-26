'Get Ready For the Mullet': Analysts React to Lions Day 2 Picks
Here is a collection of analysis and grades on the Detroit Lions' selections of Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge and Arkansas Isaac TeSlaa from pundits across the league
Tate Ratledge
Gilberto Manzano, Sports Illustrated
Grade: A
"Ratledge has the potential of being one of the better guards in this class partly because of his mean streak. He consistently latched onto his defenders while at Georgia, especially in the run game. His physicality likely turned Lions coach Dan Campbell into one of his biggest supporters. The 6' 7", 308-pounder started 37 collegiate games and was named an All-American the past two seasons. But Ratledge dealt with multiple injuries, including missing four games due to an ankle injury."
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Grade: B+
"He’s got tricks. Coming into the season, he was Georgia’s highest projected o-line talent, but injuries set him back. At his best, he projects to be a starter, but it’s hard to gauge because he was so banged up."
Scott Dochterman, The Athletic
Grade: A
This is a Dan Campbell pick, which is why the Lions moved up three spots to make it. A prototypical interior power performer, Ratledge fought through injuries to start 37 games at Georgia. He’s a sneaky athletic, plug-and-play guard and will fit seamlessly with the Lions.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
Grade: B+
Good marriage of value and need here for Detroit. An interior offensive line on slightly uncertain ground after Kevin Zeitler's departure in free agency gets revitalized with Ratledge, who is solid to the core in both pass protection and the run game.
Eric Edholm, NFL.com
"Get ready for the mullet, Detroit. When the Lions talk about their type of guys, they mean tone-setters such as the gnarly Ratledge. Georgia's line was demonstrably worse after he was sidelined for a slew of games, missing his competitive fire. He's been a right guard all his college life, and guess where Detroit has a starting job open? Yep, right guard."
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network
"This is a very physical football player. Takes excellent angles. He can position you and play through injury. He had that tightrope ankle surgery that he played through. But at 6-6 1/2, 308 pounds, I was surprised a little bit at how well he tested. He got healthy in the spring and once that happened, you saw the athleticism that he had. When you look at his numbers and how that stacks up in this class, that was outstanding and that helped recapture his momentum. The Detroit Lions, they play on Thanksgiving every year. You play well in that game, they give you a turkey leg. Tate Ratledge won't be receiving, he might be giving the turkey leg. My man can help supply the turkey for Thanksgiving every year in Detroit. So, to me, that's a value pick."
Isaac TeSlaa
Gilberto Manzano, Sports Illustrated
Grade: C-
"The Lions rarely shy away from adding skill players, even with Ben Johnson now in Chicago. TeSlaa appears to be a reach pick in the third round, but he’s an enticing prospect due to his impressive athleticism and knack for tracking the football. The 6' 4" and 214-pounder flashed as a slot receiver in his two years starting at Arkansas. But the production wasn’t always there, with TeSlaa only recording 28 catches for 546 yards and three touchdowns last season. He played three seasons at Division II Hillsdale College before transferring to Arkansas."
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Grade: B-
"TeSlaa is a big body that does not lack in speed or explosiveness. He can stretch the field vertically. They have been filtering through WR3 options to go along with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams."
Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic
Grade: C+
"This is a pretty classic Brad Holmes pick. The Lions gave up a lot (No. 102 plus two 2026 third-round picks for this pick, No. 182 and a 2026 sixth-rounder) to move up for one of the biggest receivers. The fear is that TeSlaa was a better tester than a performer — he never caught more than 34 passes in Power Four action. Detroit also still hasn’t selected an edge."
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
Grade: C+
"The upside for a 6-4, 214-pounder is immense, as TeSlaa can pluck passes over the heads of smaller defensive backs downfield. But he still has a long way to go on his development, and he might be relegated to a big slot role at the next level."
Eric Edholm, NFL.com
"TeSlaa's story comes full circle, from starring at Hillsdale College in Michigan to being drafted by Detroit, which traded way up to get him. TeSlaa was a Senior Bowl standout with the kind of athletic traits and intangibles the Lions seek. He'll be a bit of a project early unless he can contribute readily on special teams."
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network
"Someone whose a big slot who can elevate and high-point the ball down the field. Catches a lot of bubbles as well, and then you'll see his toughness and physicality after the catch. I thought there was a feel and a nuance to his game against zone coverage as well. The instincts are a key part of that Detroit offense, they want smart players."