Lions Training Camp Rookie Report
The Detroit Lions rookie class faces different challenges than previous classes assembled by general manager Brad Holmes.
With fewer roster holes, the 2024 class may not see as much playing time collectively as the 2023 class.
Clearly, Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw will be the duo that has the potential to make an immediate impact. The secondary was the unit that needed to be revamped after significant struggles last season.
Here is an early look at how the Lions rookies have fared through the first week of training camp.
Terrion Arnold
As advertised, the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back is fluid and ready to compete with Detroit's top wideouts.
Detroit's offense is ready to test the No. 24 pick, as Ben Johnson's unit wants to record more explosive plays this season.
Arnold showcased his competitiveness and quick ability to adapt against the offense during Saturday's practice.
In zone coverage, he quickly closed on Amon-Ra St. Brown and forced a pass breakup, showcasing his instincts and coverage skills.
"It's fun. Keeps you young for sure," Carlton Davis told Lions On SI about the energy showcased by the team's new defensive backs. "It makes you respect the game. Just about understanding that each year there's new, hungry Lions coming in. So, it's been fun with those guys."
Roundtable: Lessons Learned From Lions First Week of Training Camp
Ennis Rakestraw
Rakestraw was limited in the spring, so training camp is providing the talented defensive back his first opportunity to showcase his versatility.
Detroit's second-round pick playing at nickel cornerback is intriguing, as he can showcase his physical nature and abilities in press-man.
Early at camp, Rakestraw is fiesty, competitive and just what Aaron Glenn would want in a young defensive back. He plays much stronger than his slender frame and has showcased solid lateral movement, which could aid in breaks on slant routes.
In order to become a mainstay out on the field, consistent fundamentals and commitment to tackling will quickly please Detroit's defensive coaching staff.
Giovanni Manu
Detroit's coaching staff does a solid job of rotating players between second- and third-team reps.
For the developmental players, the pure speed of defensive linemen has been a challenge to adapt to. Improvements in footwork can aid the physical specimen anchor against athletic linemen barreling down against him with all-world pass-rush skills.
In Saturday's practice, he had slight difficulty winning reps against pass-rushers in one-on-one battles.
His strength is his size and physicality. His ability in run blocking will become an asset for Hank Fraley's unit. It just may take some bit of time to master the nuances of pass protections.
Sione Vaki
The talented running back has acclimated well and clearly fits what the front office is seeking in terms of mindset and work ethic. He does not take reps off and showcases steady improvement on a daily basis.
His potential as a special teams contributor early will be his calling card for playing time in his rookie season.
Recall, the NFL now has a new kickoff system. Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp could see Vaki as a return option due to his elusiveness and potential to shed tackles.
His work all season will be on burst and becoming adept at receiving out of the backfield
Mekhi Wingo
It is difficult at first glance to see the pathway for Wingo to become a starter in the near future.
Alim McNeill could be in line for a long-term extension and Brodric Martin has the tools to become a run stuffer for the next several seasons.
Wingo has the ability to play all over the defensive line and could be a depth player in clear pass-rushing downs. Aaron Glenn will relish having a reliable 3-tech to deploy in matchups that favor the defense.
In practice, the 21-year-old has a high motor and does not take reps off.
The talented defensive tackle makes up for his lack of size with forceful use of his hands and crafty rip moves while battling against Detroit's offensive linemen.
Christian Mahogany
Unfortunately, the rookie offensive lineman was placed on the NFI list the first week of camp. He did not appear at practice through the first four days.