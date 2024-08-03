Lions Training Camp Week 2 Rookie Report
The Detroit Lions’ 2024 rookie class has completed another week of training camp.
Nothing has been guaranteed to the group, but members of the class have begun to prove themselves in stand out in their respective areas.
Coach Dan Campbell has spoken encouragingly about the two rookie cornerbacks in particular, as Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw have had good showings.
Here’s a look at where Detroit’s six Draft picks stand heading into joint practices and the preseason opener against the New York Giants next week.
Terrion Arnold
Arnold has repped mostly with the first-defense opposite Carlton Davis. He’s still proving his talents and has taken his lumps, but his resolve and confidence have been impressive.
The rookie appears to have what it takes to bounce back from the inevitable rookie struggles that he will face. On the field, he has a knack for being around the ball and is a relentless competitor.
Arnold has also impressed the veterans and appears to have bonded well with his teammates with his affable personality. He’ll have an opportunity to shine in Detroit’s defense.
Ennis Rakestraw
It’s hard to pinpoint a player who has had a better showing since the Lions began padded practices than Rakestraw. He’s quieter than Arnold from a personality perspective, but plays loud with his physicality.
Time will tell what role he ultimately lands within the Lions’ defense, as he can play inside or out. However, he’s making a strong case after logging three interceptions this week in practice.
The Lions have challenged Rakestraw with some first-team reps, and he appears ready for these challenges. It took him a bit longer to acclimate after being limited in the spring, but he looks to be finding his stride.
Giovanni Manu
Manu remains a work in progress. He struggled in the scrimmage Friday and needs more seasoning before the Lions can confidently call upon him in game action.
The preseason should offer an interesting test for Manu, who will benefit and learn from any struggles he may endure. He’ll need to continue developing and is likely slotted for a depth role.
Sione Vaki
The Lions got good news when Vaki avoided serious injury after leaving practice Thursday. He has been coming on strong as of late and caught a touchdown in Friday’s scrimmage.
Vaki is continuing to learn the nuances of the running back position after playing it in limited spurts over his collegiate career.
The Lions like his potential and while he may not play a big role right away, he has been succeeding on special teams and should contribute in some capacity as a rookie.
Mekhi Wingo
Wingo has been working mostly with the second-team in multiple roles. He was viewed as undersized for beng a defensive tackle, but he’s savvy and makes up for this with his football IQ.
The LSU product is crafty in getting off blocks and always seems to make plays when given the opportunity. When the Lions experiment with tackles playing at end, Wingo is in the mix.
There’s some versatility within the talented rookie, which could lead to him getting game reps. As he continues to develop, he could get chances as the regular season progresses.
Christian Mahogany
Mahogany was placed on the Non-Football Illness list and remains away from the team. Campbell said he has been participating in team meetings virtually but faces a steep acclimation climb once he returns to the team.