Amon-Ra St. Brown Issues Epic Challenge to Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs vows to 'break the bank' of Amon-Ra St. Brown.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)
Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
One of the Detroit Lions' top offensive weapons now has even more motivation to have a stellar 2024 season.

According to ESPN, former fourth-round pick Amon-Ra St. Brown has challenged running back Jahymr Gibbs to earn both 1,000 yards receiving and 1,000 rushing yards in the same season.

If the duel-threat running back is able to accomplish the feat, St. Brown has promised to purchase him anything he wants, no matter the cost.

"Im gonna break his bank," Gibbs said, via NFL reporter Eric Woodyard.

St. Brown purchased Tesla Cybertruck

Detroit's talented wideout caused quite the stir online when photos surfaced of his new vehicle, a new Tesla Cybertruck.

Following practice Friday, the 24-year-old shared his reaction to his new ride, which he waited three years to officially obtain.

"I got the Cybertruck like three weeks ago. I pre-ordered it about three and a half years ago. So, I've been waiting for a pretty long time, but got it three weeks ago. It's amazing, I love it," said St. Brown. It's my first, I don't really drive trucks, but it's my first truck, but I love it. It looks different. It's unlike any other car on the street right now, so put me in, and I love it.

St. Brown indicated the vehicle on the inside is similar to many other Teslas.

"Inside is actually nothing crazy. It's super simple. It's just a big screen in the middle, like most Teslas. And then the steering wheel and that's it," St. Brown explained. "There's no buttons, no nothing. So it's a simple, simple car, but it gets the job done."

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

