Amon-Ra St. Brown Issues Epic Challenge to Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs
One of the Detroit Lions' top offensive weapons now has even more motivation to have a stellar 2024 season.
According to ESPN, former fourth-round pick Amon-Ra St. Brown has challenged running back Jahymr Gibbs to earn both 1,000 yards receiving and 1,000 rushing yards in the same season.
If the duel-threat running back is able to accomplish the feat, St. Brown has promised to purchase him anything he wants, no matter the cost.
"Im gonna break his bank," Gibbs said, via NFL reporter Eric Woodyard.
St. Brown purchased Tesla Cybertruck
Detroit's talented wideout caused quite the stir online when photos surfaced of his new vehicle, a new Tesla Cybertruck.
Following practice Friday, the 24-year-old shared his reaction to his new ride, which he waited three years to officially obtain.
"I got the Cybertruck like three weeks ago. I pre-ordered it about three and a half years ago. So, I've been waiting for a pretty long time, but got it three weeks ago. It's amazing, I love it," said St. Brown. It's my first, I don't really drive trucks, but it's my first truck, but I love it. It looks different. It's unlike any other car on the street right now, so put me in, and I love it.
St. Brown indicated the vehicle on the inside is similar to many other Teslas.
"Inside is actually nothing crazy. It's super simple. It's just a big screen in the middle, like most Teslas. And then the steering wheel and that's it," St. Brown explained. "There's no buttons, no nothing. So it's a simple, simple car, but it gets the job done."