Shane Zylstra Feels 110 Percent, Part of Competitive Tight End Room
Last year, Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra suffered a season-ending injury early in training camp on a low hit from teammate Khalil Dorsey.
After working diligently all throughout the rehabilitation process, the 27-year-old is entrenched in a deep battle to earn a spot as the team's third tight end behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright.
“It was tough mentally and physically, but nothing I wasn’t prepared for. Just put my head down, got to focus a little more on family. But, it was really tough watching from the sideline, watching the team especially with their success," Zylstra told Lions On SI after practice Friday. "So, I was super happy for them, but I’m even happier to be out there again this year.”
Zylstra expressed that he pushed himself to create workouts that simulated football experiences while away from the team.
"Just an intrinsic motivation," said Zylstra. "I try to push myself during the rehab, just to try to create a game-like or a practice-like atmosphere and just try to be a part of the team as much as I could. I feel great. This is the best I’ve ever felt, so I’m really happy with where I’m at, really happy with the way my body feels right now. I got cleared in March or April, and since then, I’ve felt 100 percent and 110 percent now. I feel great. It’s not even a thought (re-injury) on my mind.”
With Dan Campbell being a former tight end, the players brought in have been gritty, versatile and willing to block. Detroit asks plenty of its players at that position, and they take pride in meeting those expectations.
“It’s awesome. Tight end is a very special group, and this group is even more special. Everyone’s so close, and everyone wants the best for each other, on and off the field," said Zylstra. "So, we’re a really close group, and the competition’s great. Like the old saying goes, iron sharpens iron, and we’re happy to be competing. I feel like I’ve been doing really well. Good on alignment, assignment, playing fast and really showing my capabilities this year.”
Blocking is especially crucial due to the emphasis that Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson places on the rushing attack.
"It’s huge, especially in this tight end three position that everyone’s competing for," Zylstra explained. "You’ve got to be able to catch the football, and you’ve got to be able to block as well. You’ve got great guys like Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright in front of you. It’s just trying to fill that void when they get tired or they get banged up and go in and produce.”
LaPorta had a historic rookie season, which surprised many around the league. However, Zylstra and those inside the Lions' team headquarters were less than shocked, due to observing how the Iowa product conducted himself.
“Rookie is a tough word to put on Sam LaPorta. He’s incredible," Zylstra said. "He’s an ultimate professional on and off the field, just the way he attacks each day. I don’t think it’s any surprise to anyone in the building what he was able to do, and I have nothing but love for him. It’s impressive, the way he carries himself and how professional he is on and off the field. I’m super proud of him.”
There is significant competition for the third tight end spot on the Lions' roster, including Zylstra, James Mitchell, Parker Hesse and Sean McKeon.
"Listen, it’s the best room that I’ve been around in 13 years now from top to bottom, one to six," Johnson said. "These guys, they’ve all played ball in this league, and you can tell it with their approach and really how they block, how they run routes out on the field. It’s been very impressive. So, that room, the competition is lights out right now."
Campbell expressed earlier this week that Hesse has stood out through the first couple days of padded practices.
"That spot needs to be able to wear a ton of hats, because you just don’t know. You got (Sam) LaPorta with his skillset, you got (Brock) Wright with his skillset, and that third spot needs to be smart enough to fill in either spot if need be. And so, the versatility is at a premium," said Johnson. "(Dave) Fipp certainly needs help there on special teams, and so that plays a part also. But, we need a smart player that can wear multiple hats. It’s a bonus if we can get some backfield work, if he can do some fullback-type jobs, or if he can split out wide. The more you can do increases your value right there.”