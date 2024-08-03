Lions Training Camp Week 2 Stock Watch
Two weeks of Detroit Lions' training camp are officially in the books.
The Lions will begin playing against other teams beginning this upcoming week, as they have joint practices Monday and Tuesday, along with the preseason opener Thursday against the New York Giants.
These exposure opportunities will be big for a number of players looking to claim roles or roster spots ahead of the regular season. With many starters unlikely to play in the preseason, these depth players will likely get a long look.
Here's a look at which players have rising stock, and which players have falling stock, after two weeks of training camp.
Stock up
Ennis Rakestraw
The rookie cornerback was set back at the start of training camp after being limited in the spring. However, he had a very strong week as the Lions began padded practices.
Rakestraw’s physicality shows up easily, as he plays tough. What’s even more impressive, though, is his ability to find the football. And, he had three interceptions this week. After having limited takeaway production in college, this is an intriguing aspect of his game that he’s displayed to this point in camp.
The Lions’ secondary is deep with veterans along with Rakestraw and Terrion Arnold, so it will be competitive to get playing time. However, if he can continue stacking good days, he will make an awfully compelling case to play right away.
Jermar Jefferson
Jefferson has had an interesting road to this point, after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 draft. He showed promise as a rookie, but has yet to make the active roster in the years since.
Still, the Lions have liked him enough to keep him within the organization via the practice squad. He seems to be finding his groove, and Campbell said he’s in a good spot currently.
With the Lions’ running back depth, it won’t be easy for Jefferson to earn a roster spot. However, he can continuing building his chances with a strong week against the Giants.
Parker Hesse
Profiling more as a blocking tight end, Hesse has come along since the Lions began padded practices. His physicality has been a big part of his success.
The Lions have a tight race for the third tight end position behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright. Hesse’s next step in making a case for the role is to showcase more as a receiver.
Stock down
Jake Bates
The Lions allowed Bates to be the sole kicker on the roster in the week following Michael Badgley’s season-ending injury. He was provided with plenty of reps to show he belongs as the team’s primary option going into the regular season.
However, he was unable to run away with the job after an inconsistent week. Bates hasn’t had the desired success from long range, and has also begun to struggle from shorter distances.
The book is by no means closed on Bates, but it may be time for the Lions to evaluate options to bring in and compete with him.
Donovan Peoples-Jones
One of the most closely monitored position battles is for the third wide receiver spot. Peoples-Jones was viewed as a leading contender because of his size and proven experience, but he has failed to stand out.
In the meantime, other options, such as Daurice Fountain, have had success. Consistency will be key to ultimately claiming the spot, but Peoples-Jones is falling behind in the battle.
The Michigan product had over 800 yards in 2022, so the talent is there. However, he’ll need to tap into that on a consistent basis to make a stronger impression amidst a crowded position group.
Hendon Hooker
Hooker has yet to firmly grasp the backup quarterback job due to inconsistency in practice. He has plenty of arm talent, but accuracy and timing remain issues.
The good from Hooker’s two weeks in camp has been solid, while the bad has been truly bad. He can be graded on a curve as it is his first NFL training camp, and he’ll get opportunities to show off his skills against the Giants this week.
Still, Hooker needs to show more to truly grab the backup job away from Nate Sudfeld.