Lions Sign WR Trinity Benson Off Broncos Practice Squad

Lions are in need of additional depth at wide receiver.

The Detroit Lions are reportedly bringing back a wide receiver who was with the team during training camp.

According to the Free Press, wideout Trinity Benson has been signed off of the Denver Broncos practice squad.

Benson was waived prior to the start of the 2022 season with an injury designation.

In Detroit's preseason finale, Benson recorded one reception for eight yards and was targeted six times.

The 25-year-old wideout was defended early this year by the team's general manager, despite early struggles producing in the Lions offense last season.

"When we acquired Trinity, we knew that he had a lot of upside, but we knew that he was a developmental player that was raw," Brad Holmes explained to reporters. "Knowing that he was young, the intent on Trinity was not 2021. It was like, 'If he could contribute, great. If he needs a little more time to learn a new system kind of coming in late, then that's what he'll do.'"

Detroit's offense has been besieged with injuries, as Josh Reynolds, Quintez Cephus, DJ Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown have all missed action.

Rookie Jameson Williams has yet to make his debut, as he is likely several weeks away from suiting up and contributing to Detroit's offense.

As a result, multiple wideouts have been brought up from the team's practice squad to fill in this season.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER