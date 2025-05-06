Lions UDFA Profile: WR Jackson Meeks
Following the conclusion of the NFL draft, the Detroit Lions worked quickly in signing Syracuse wide receiver Jackson Meeks as an undrafted free agent.
Meeks' arrival to Detroit comes with plenty of intrigue. In addition to being the nephew of former Lions defensive end Za'Darius Smith, he reportedly signed with $200,000 in guaranteed money to try to make the Lions' roster.
Given the Lions' current wide receiver, with only four wideouts returning from last year's active roster, there should be ample opportunity for Meeks to make a statement in training camp. He fits a need as a physical, big-bodied wide recever and his year at Syracuse suggests he has high upside.
Ultimately, the Lions made a significant investment to ensure that Meeks signed with the team, and as a result he will look to make an impact throughout camp and the preseason.
Strengths
Meeks began his career at Georgia, where he played sparingly on teams that won back-to-back national titles. After recording 10 catches for 132 yards across 36 games at Georgia, he transferred to Syracuse for his final season in search of more opportunities.
He found just that in 2024, as he notched 78 catches for 1,021 yards and seven touchdowns. In particular, he utilized his big frame to become an impact player in contested situations. He caught 21 of his 35 contested targets according to Pro Football Focus, making him one of college football's best in that area.
That ability to win in 50-50 situations will make him inherently valuable, as it should translate to the professional level. Against smaller cornerbacks, Meeks should have little trouble hauling in tight window throws.
Additionally, Meeks profiles as a chain mover with reliable hands. He had just five drops on 115 targets, and 55 of his catches went for first downs.
One of the Lions' biggest desired traits with their receivers is an ability to block in the run game, and Meeks graded out very well in this area with a PFF grade of 75.5 as a run-blocker. If this translates to the NFL level, he could certainly set himself apart from others trying to make the roster at the position.
Weaknesses
Meeks' shortcomings as a wide receiver largely stem from his lack of top-end speed. At his Pro Day, Meeks ran a 4.64 40-yard dash. This reflects his play-speed, as he is not a burner.
Because of this lack of breakaway speed, Meeks will have a difficult time separating from cornerbacks and stretching defenses vertically. In addition to difficulty separating vertically, his breaks are sometimes slow.
Additionally, with just one year of proven production, there will be questions about whether or not he will be a sustainable contributor. Meeks will need to be consistent in the preseason in order to put some of these concerns to rest.
The Syracuse product could wind up being a solid depth option due to his physicality, but the fact that he's not a burner will limit his overall ceiling. If he can be asserting on special teams and make the most of his opportunities in the preseason, he will have a legitimate case to make the roster in 2025.