Skip to main content

Lions Open as 3-Point Underdogs to Dolphins

The Detroit Lions open as home underdogs against the Miami Dolphins.

The Detroit Lions return home to Ford Field Week 8 to face the Miami Dolphins. 

Miami, with a returning Tua Tagovailoa, improved their record to 4-3 with a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. 

Detroit's record dropped to 1-5 after losing to the Dallas Cowboys, 24-6, at AT&T Stadium. 

Against the Dolphins, the Lions have opened up as three-point underdogs, according to many popular sportsbooks

Detroit has struggled all season to play complementary football. 

While the defense performed better against the Cowboys, the offense did not do their part to ensure the game would turn out in their favor. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

williams5

Snap Counts: Lions-Cowboys

A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Dallas Cowboys.

crosby5

Tyrell Crosby Criticizes Dan Campbell

Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby shares his opinion of Dan Campbell on social media.

holmes5

Lions Hold No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have the worst record in the NFL.

Turnovers, costly fumbles and interceptions derailed the team in the second half against a talented Cowboys team. 

Running back Jamaal Williams fumbled the football and the Cowboys were able to recover at the goal line at a critical moment of the game. 

“I should’ve scored and everything would’ve been different. We should’ve won this one. We should be 2-4," Jamaal Williams said," via the Detroit News. "All (other mishaps) happened after mine. All that wouldn’t have happened, because of me. I take responsibility for this loss.”

Despite the numerous struggles this season, head coach Dan Campbell has not lost any confidence. 

“Look, I'm frustrated because we're losing. But I'm not down, and I'm not losing confidence. I'm not going to go hide in the corner. That's not what I'm about," Campbell said. “You change a couple of things, man, you take care of the football, you game plan the way you should, and all of the sudden you're winning, you know?”

campbell5

williams5
News

Snap Counts: Lions-Cowboys

By John Maakaron
crosby5
News

Tyrell Crosby Criticizes Dan Campbell

By John Maakaron
holmes5
News

Lions Hold No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

By John Maakaron
USATSI_19288233_168388382_lowres
News

Jared Goff Simply Isn't Answer

By Vito Chirco
USATSI_19286802_168388382_lowres
News

Grades: Lions' Offense Bombs, Jared Goff Regresses

By Christian Booher
aidan5
News

Lions' Week 7 Studs and Duds

By Christian Booher
USATSI_19287208_168388382_lowres
News

4 Takeaways From Lions 24-6 Loss to Cowboys

By John Maakaron
stbrown5
News

Amon-Ra St. Brown Leaves Cowboys Game, Ruled Out

By John Maakaron