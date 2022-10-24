Lions Open as 3-Point Underdogs to Dolphins

The Detroit Lions return home to Ford Field Week 8 to face the Miami Dolphins.

Miami, with a returning Tua Tagovailoa, improved their record to 4-3 with a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Detroit's record dropped to 1-5 after losing to the Dallas Cowboys, 24-6, at AT&T Stadium.

Against the Dolphins, the Lions have opened up as three-point underdogs, according to many popular sportsbooks.

Detroit has struggled all season to play complementary football.

While the defense performed better against the Cowboys, the offense did not do their part to ensure the game would turn out in their favor.

Turnovers, costly fumbles and interceptions derailed the team in the second half against a talented Cowboys team.

Running back Jamaal Williams fumbled the football and the Cowboys were able to recover at the goal line at a critical moment of the game.

“I should’ve scored and everything would’ve been different. We should’ve won this one. We should be 2-4," Jamaal Williams said," via the Detroit News. "All (other mishaps) happened after mine. All that wouldn’t have happened, because of me. I take responsibility for this loss.”

Despite the numerous struggles this season, head coach Dan Campbell has not lost any confidence.

“Look, I'm frustrated because we're losing. But I'm not down, and I'm not losing confidence. I'm not going to go hide in the corner. That's not what I'm about," Campbell said. “You change a couple of things, man, you take care of the football, you game plan the way you should, and all of the sudden you're winning, you know?”