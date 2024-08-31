Lions 2024 Game-by-Game Prediction After Initial Roster Set
The Detroit Lions have assembled a roster with the right mix of veterans and young, developing talent.
In a recent Sports Illustrated prediction of every NFL team's 2024 record, Conor Orr has Detroit winning 12 games but losing to unexpected teams, including the Buccaneers, Cardinals and Colts.
"Most losses projected for the Lions are going to look weird, right? So it’s not out of the realm of possibility that a good team could get clipped by a super veteran-heavy team such as Tampa Bay or Arizona early in the season," wrote Orr. "What I wanted to reflect with this schedule in particular is that the Lions will step up and win most of the really “big” games: Rams, Cowboys, Bills, 49ers. This is a team with a heavyweight mentality."
Here is Lions On SI's updated season predictions, after the intital 53-man roster was set.
Week 1 - Sunday, Sept. 8 -- vs. Rams -- 8:20 p.m.
Result: Win, 31-21 (1-0)
Week 2 - Sunday, Sept. 15 -- vs. Buccaneers -- 1:00 p.m.
Result: Win, 27-24 (2-0)
Week 3 - Sunday, Sept. 22 -- at Cardinals -- 4:25 p.m.
Result: Loss, 27-24 (2-1)
Week 4 -- Monday, Sept. 30 -- vs. Seahawks -- 8:15 p.m.
Result: Win, 17-14 (3-1)
Week 5 -- Sunday, Oct. 6 -- BYE WEEK
Week 6 -- Sunday, Oct. 13 --at Cowboys -- 4:25 p.m.
Result: Loss, 35-31 (3-2)
Week 7 -- Sunday, Oct. 20 -- at Vikings -- 1:00 p.m.
Result: Win, 37-10 (4-2)
Week 8 -- Sunday, Oct. 27 -- vs. Titans -- 1:00 p.m.
Result: Win, 30-20 (5-2)
Week 9 -- Sunday, Nov. 3 -- at Packers -- 4:25 p.m.
Result: Loss, 28-27 (5-3)
Week 10 -- Sunday, Nov. 10 -- at Texans -- 8:20
Result: Loss 24-21 (5-4)
Week 11 -- Sunday, Nov. 17 -- vs. Jaguars -- 1:00 p.m.
Result: Win, 45-27 (6-4)
Week 12 -- Sunday, Nov. 24 -- at Colts -- 1:00 p.m.
Result: Win, 38-10 (7-4)
Week 13 -- Thursday, Nov. 28 -- vs. Bears -- 12:30 p.m.
Result: Win, 24-20 (8-4)
Week 14 -- Thursday, Dec. 5 -- vs. Packers -- 8:15 p.m.
Result: Win, 30-27 (9-4)
Week 15 -- Sunday, Dec. 15 -- vs. Bills -- 4:25 p.m.
Result: Win, 35-24 (10-4)
Week 16 -- Sunday, Dec. 22 -- at Bears -- 1:00 p.m.
Result: Loss, 17-13 (10-5)
Week 17 -- Monday, Dec. 30 -- at 49ers -- 8:15 p.m.
Result: Win, 41-30 (11-5)
Week 18 -- TBD -- vs. Vikings
Result: Win, 31-21 (12-5)
2024 record: 12-5