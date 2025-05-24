Lions Veteran Poses Big Challenge for Hendon Hooker in Backup QB Battle
The Detroit Lions will once again have a battle for their backup quarterback position behind quarterback Jared Goff.
Incumbent backup and 2023 third-round pick Hendon Hooker will face new competition for the spot after beating out Nate Sudfeld last year.
This year, Hooker's training camp competition will be veteran Kyle Allen. Armed with plenty of experience scattered across five teams and seven seasons, Allen is aiming to usurp the team's current option behind Goff.
Beating out Allen will be no easy task for Hooker, who will begin just his second full offseason as an NFL quarterback.
Allen, meanwhile, has 31 career appearances and 19 starts, 13 of which came for the Carolina Panthers in his first two seasons.
Though he hasn't started a regular season game since 2022, quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell believes what he's put on tape throughout his career was enough to grant him an opportunity to join the Lions' quarterback room.
Key elements of this year's backup battle will be being an asset in game preparation for Goff and showcasing an ability to efficiently operate and lead the offense when granted the opportunity.
“What we saw in Kyle was a quarterback who has experience. He has played, he’s been on multiple teams, different systems, very smart," Brunell said. "What I loved about the tape we saw (was) he made good decisions with the ball. He managed very well. You can tell he was operating within whatever offense that he was in, and just has a good grasp on how to play at this level and has for a while. In our room, being a resource for Jared. Always being ready, that’s at the top of the list if necessary, but be a good resource for Jared, another set of eyes."
In his opportunties as a starter, Allen has showcased some consistency. He was 5-7 in 12 starts for Carolina in 2019, he completed 62 percent of his passes and threw for 3,222 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
Brunell believes that Allen's experience will be an asset, but his comfortability and consistency within the offense during the offseason program will be one of the deciding factors in whether or not he's able to beat out Hooker for the backup job.
Both quarterbacks will likely get plenty of opportunities to showcase their ability in a game setting, as the Lions have an extra preseason game on the docket on account of playing in the Hall of Fame game.
With three quarterbacks currently on roster, the competition for the backup spot is strictly between Allen and Hooker. Together, the group has already been able to start building consistency and camaraderie within the quarterback room ahead of the start of organized team activities.
"Once again, in year five, we have another good room. Obviously we have Jared, we’ve got Hendon and we’ve got Kyle, and they all work very well together," Brunell explained. "We’re finding that out this offseason, and there’s good synergy in that room. Even today, we’re watching tape, and Kyle was kind of coaching Hendon a little bit and talking a little bit. So I’m really pleased with what I see with Kyle, he’s gonna be a huge asset for us and we’re glad to have him.”