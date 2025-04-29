Lions Waive WR Antoine Green
The Detroit Lions waived wide receiver Antoine Green Tuesday following the NFL draft.
Green was a seventh-round pick of the organization in the 2023 draft and played sparingly as a rookie. However, he suffered a concussion in the 2024 preseason opener and was waived with an injury settlement soon after.
A roster move was necessitated after the Lions have reportedly agreed to deals with 11 undrafted free agents. Heading into the draft, Detroit had 17 available roster spots. After drafting seven players, the 11 undrafted free agent deals put the roster at 91, one over the allotted 90-man limit.
He returned to the team this offseason, but the Lions have elected to once again part ways with him. The North Carolina product was a part of a 2023 draft class that brought in Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch.
Green appeared in nine regular season games as a rookie in 2023, catching one pass for two yards. He made the team initially after a strong preseason in his first campaign, as he totaled seven receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown.
Detroit added two receivers in the 2025 NFL draft, taking Arkansas' Isaac TeSlaa in the third-round and Georgia's Dominic Lovett in the seventh-round. Additionally, the team added a pair of intriguing undrafted free agent receivers in Syracuse's Jackson Meeks and Massachusetts' Jakobie Keeney-James.
Detroit's receiving corps is headlined by two-time All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in three-straight seasons. Jameson Williams also notched his first 1,000-yard season and figures to be an impact player once again. Williams has two more seasons of team control after the Lions picked up his fifth-year option for the 2026 season.
Veteran Tim Patrick is expected to return to his third receiver role, though TeSlaa, Lovett and newcomer Ronnie Bell could challenge for reps.