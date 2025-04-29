Detroit Lions Post-Draft Offensive Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions return many of their top talents offensively, however there will be intruing position battles regarding their depth heading into the 2025 season.
While there are unquestioned talents at the top of the depth chart at every position, filling out the roster will be a challenge for Brad Holmes and company as they evaluate the best of their talented options.
With the NFL draft over, here's an updated look at the Lions' depth chart ahead of their offseason program.
Quarterback
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Hendon Hooker
Reserve: Kyle Allen
Goff is beginning the first year of a four-year extension, so the Lions have their long-term answer at quarterback. However, the backup quarterback picture remains somewhat uncertain ahead of a big training camp for third-year passer Hendon Hooker.
Veteran Kyle Allen has 19 games of starting experience and should provide a nice challenge for the Tennessee product. It also wouldn't be surprising to see the Lions add another arm to the mix for the offseason program after releasing Jake Fromm.
Running back
Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs
Backup: David Montgomery
Reserves: Craig Reynolds, Sione Vaki, Anthony Tyus III, Kye Robichaux
The Lions have their top two options in Gibbs and Montgomery, with each player providing a compliment to the other in the ground game. In utilizing both, the Lions can be efficient in managing their respective workloads and maximize the longevity of both players.
Reynolds stepped up after Montgomery went down and likely will enter the offseason program ahead of Vaki on the depth chart. Still, Vaki showed strong flashes through the preseason and with a year under his belt, he could threaten to usurp Reynolds as the third option.
Tyus and Robichaux are two undrafted options with intriguing potential. Both are big-bodied backs who bring high levels of physicality.
Wide receiver (3)
Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick
Backups: Kalif Raymond, Isaac TeSlaa, Ronnie Bell
Reserves: Jackson Meeks, Dominic Lovett, Antoine Green, Tom Kennedy, Jakobie Keeney-James
By re-signing Patrick to a one-year deal, the Lions return their top four wideouts from a season ago. The Lions also drafted two wideouts that should factor into the mix as well, including third-round pick Isaac TeSlaa who could challenge Patrick for snaps if he adapts quickly.
Detroit has several intriguing options that could challenge for spots at the back-end of the roster. Bell has logged meaningful snaps for the 49ers, while Meeks is a big wideout who received a hefty amount of guaranteed money to sign with the Lions as a UDFA.
Last season, the Lions only carried four wide receivers into the regular season before eventually adding Patrick and Allen Robinson. With so many young faces now in the fold, the Lions will face a challenge in evaluating the best options.
Tight end
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backup: Brock Wright
Reserves: Kenny Yeboah, Shane Zylstra, Caden Prieskorn, Zach Horton (FB)
LaPorta had a strong finish to his second NFL campaign and will likely be utilized heavily in Detroit's offense in 2025. He continues to grow as a run-blocker as well, which will also give Detroit options with their personnel packages.
Wright is the leading candidate to work along with LaPorta in two-tight end packages, as he provides strong blocking with the ability to also contribute as a receiver. The third tight end remains uncertain, as Yeboah was signed to a one-year deal to compete with Zylstra.
Prieskorn and Horton are also intriguing undrafted additions. The latter is more of a traditional fullback, which is a role that Detroit has traditionally asked its third tight end to occupy. Meanwhile, Prieskorn is a Michigan native who was a productive pass-catcher at Memphis and Ole Miss.
Offensive tackle (2)
Starters: Taylor Decker (left), Penei Sewell (right)
Backups: Dan Skipper, Jamarco Jones
Reserves: Giovanni Manu, Mason Miller
The Lions have a solid bookend tackle duo in Decker and Sewell. In 2025, Sewell will be looking to make it three-straight All-Pro seasons on the right side. Decker, meanwhile, missed three games with injuries but is among the team's biggest leaders as Goff's blindside protector.
Skipper filled in nicely when Decker was dealing with injuries and projects to be the team's swing tackle in jumbo packages once again. Jones is a versatile veteran who currently holds the upper hand over the younger reserves.
Manu is a player to watch all throughout the offseason program and training camp. If he unlocks his physical gifts, he could challenge Skipper for the swing tackle position. If not, he could remain a healthy scratch on game days. Miller, meanwhile, was an FCS All-American who will make a strong case for a roster spot.
Offensive guard (2)
Starters: Graham Glasgow (left), Christian Mahogany (right)
Backups: Tate Ratledge, Miles Frazier
Reserves: Kayode Awosika, Netane Muti, Colby Sorsdal
The guard position will be one of the team's most intriguing position battles throughout the offseason. Though Glasgow is a veteran who has started on the left side for two straight seasons, his struggles in 2024 paired with the Lions' meritocracy means that rookies Ratledge and Frazier will have a shot to contend for a starting job along with Mahogany.
Mahogany impressed in his two starts last season, which included the team's Divisional Round loss to Washington. With two new rookies in the mix as well, the Lions will give several players ample opportunities to make their case at joining the starting lineup.
Awosika has started games for the team as well in the past, so he's not a player to be taken lightly in this competition. The same can be said for Muti, who was intriguing enough for the team to re-sign him after he missed all of last year with an injury. Manu is also a candidate to compete for reps at guard if he's unable to assert himself at tackle.
Center
Starter: Frank Ragnow
Backup: Michael Niese
Reserves: Kingsley Eguakun, Leif Fautanu
When healthy, Ragnow has been one of the best centers in the NFL. However, over the past several seasons he has accumulated bumps and bruises. Though the Lions won't be replacing him any time soon, it would be wise for the team to have a reliable second option.
Glasgow is always a candidate to step in if Ragnow suffers an injury. However, the team also has a trio of young options in Niese, Eguakun and Fautanu. Eguakun had a strong preseason last year, and Fautanu was very solid in pass-protection at Arizona State last year.