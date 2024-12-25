All Lions

Detroit Lions Waive Veteran Linebacker

Lions expected to get healthier at linebacker position.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions linebacker David Long Jr. (43) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13)
Detroit Lions linebacker David Long Jr. (43) tackles Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) / David Reginek-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions announced the team has waived veteran linebacker David Long Jr. prior to their Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

It started to appear Long's tenure in Motown could be numbered when the team decided to sign Anthony Pittman off of the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

Detroit's defense has been ravaged by injury, especially at the linebacker position.

Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Derrick Barnes have all missed action this season. Over 20 players on the Lions' roster have ended up on the injured reserve list at some point this season.

The expectation is that Reeves-Maybin will practice again this week, with the hopes he can suit up and play, when the team heads out on the road to face the 49ers on Monday Night Football.

Anzalone is expected to return by the time the postseason begins, causing the team to evaluate which linebackers could still remain on the roster.

Jamal Adams was not called up from the practice squad against the Bears and has aided the defense along with Kwon Alexander.

Long Jr. appeared in five games for Detroit and recorded seven tackles and a fumble recovery against Green Bay.

The former Miami Dolphins captain played 14 snaps on special teams in Detroit's 34-17 victory against the Chicago Bears.

Wideout Maurice Alexander, who has been on and off the roster this year, was also re-signed to the practice squad.

