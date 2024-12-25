Why Ben Johnson Coaching Chicago Bears Could Be Disaster
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's name is being floated around as a top candidate for a head coaching vacancy within the NFC North.
Johnson is reportedly intrigued by the Chicago Bears' head coaching job, which opened after the Bears fired Matt Eberflus on the day after Thanksgiving. Some analysts viewed the Lions' 34-17 win over the Bears on Sunday, which featured one of the most unique trick plays of the season, as an audition from Johnson for the vacancy.
It's worth noting that Johnson turned down interest from teams across the league to remain with the Lions after last season, and could be in position to do so again depending on how the team's season finishes.
The Bears job is one of several expected to be open, but it's the one that Johnson has been associated closest to at this point. With the success that Johnson's offenses have had over his three years as coordinator, and the proximity that the Bears have to Detroit as members of the NFC North, it is a natural pairing.
However, there's more elements to a potential pairing that could be cause for concern. For starters, the Bears have struggled mightily as of late. They haven't finished with a winning record since their 12-4 season in 2018, and have made just one other playoff appearance (2020) in that time span.
There has been disfunction throughout the organization this season, as they've lost nine games in a row dating back to a Hail Mary loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 8.
Additionally, there's concern about the longevity of general manager Ryan Poles, and the team's ownership, the McCaskey family, has drawn criticism from the fan base for its decision-making.
Because the Bears have struggled, and looked hapless at points, Johnson likely wouldn't be easily enticed to inherit this situation.
MORE: Ben Johnson Expected to Interview With Bears, 'Intrigued' by Job
However, the Bears also do have some elements working for them. Most notably, Johnson would get the opportunity to work with 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. The USC product has shown some promise throughout a rookie season that has lacked significant wins, but one filled with promise.
Johnson had high praise for Williams when asked about him by Lions OnSI leading up to the Week 16 game. He has thrown for 3,271 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions over the course of his first NFL campaign.
It's easy to see why the Bears would be interested in Johnson. He's the creative architect of one of the league's best offenses and has played a vital role in Jared Goff's career revival over the last several seasons.
What the 38-year-old coach has done with Goff has been well-documented. If he were to strike up a relationship of this nature with Williams, he could make the young passer into one of the league's best talents at the position.
Williams has good weapons around him that could allow him to succeed in the right scheme. Chicago could also have another high draft pick depending on where they finish, which will allow whomever takes over as coach to add another highly touted piece to the roster.
Additionally, it's expected that the Bears will break ground on a new stadium next year with hopes of finishing construction in 2028.
Ultimately, it's been reported that Johnson won't interview for jobs simply to say he did it. Rather, he is expected to be selective and interview for positions that he would want to take. If he does take a meeting with Chicago, which he is reportedly expected to do, it would be a sign that he would want the job.
Johnson's focus in the current future remains on bringing a Super Bowl to Detroit this season. If he were to do that, it would make the potential pill of him taking over in Chicago much easier to swallow. However, the Bears' interest will make the offseason very intriguing as Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn both navigate their futures.