Detroit Lions Waive Five Players

The Detroit Lions announce roster moves ahead of rookie minicamp.

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday morning that several players have been waived from the team's roster. 

Ahead of rookie minicamp, the team was required to trim down the roster due to a bloated roster following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

With the addition of eight drafted players and undrafted free agents, the team was required to waive a handful of players ahead of the offseason workout program. 

It was announced by the team the list of those no longer part of the roster included linebackers Tavante Beckett and Rashod Berry, center Parnell Motley along with tight ends Matt Sokol and Jared Pinkney. 

Pinkney was waived with an injury settlement. 

The team felt comfortable moving on from a couple of tight ends with the addition of tight end James Mitchell with the 177th overall pick in the draft. 

“I would say I’m just a very diverse player. At Virginia Tech I was used all over the field," Mitchell said after being drafted. "I became a better blocker as the years went on at Tech, but I pride myself on being able to play all over the field. I’m happy to be able to continue to grow and learn behind a guy like T.J. Hockenson and just soak it all in.”

