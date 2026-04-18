Lions Host Oregon State Safety For Pre-Draft Meeting

With less than one week until the 2026 NFL Draft begins, the Detroit Lions have held a meeting with an intriguing safety.

According to a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Lions had a meeting with Oregon State safety Skyler Thomas in the days leading up to the draft. The report indicated that Thomas met with three teams Friday, including the Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks.

Currently, Thomas is viewed as a Day 3 prospect in the eyes of most Draft analyst. He's an experienced safety, having spent five seasons at Oregon State. One of those years was injury shortened, as he suffered a torn ACL that caused him to miss the entire 2023 season.

Thomas appeared in 49 games at Oregon State, starting 26 including 24 over the past two seasons. He recorded 78 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception last season for the Beavers.

In addition to his abilities on the defensive side of the ball, Thomas has some experience on special teams that could help him compete for a roster spot as a late-round pick.

Oregon State @BeaverFootball safety Skyler Thomas met with #Lions #Vikings #Seahawks today per source. Second meetings with Vikings and Seahawks.

Plud #Falcons #Jaguars meetings over past few days consecutively.

Excelled at Pro Day: 6'01, 210, 36 vertical, 10'1 broad, 6.79… https://t.co/ygAvI5N6Nm pic.twitter.com/W6CPb10bKS — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 17, 2026

The Lions have some depth at the safety position currently, though they do have some injury concerns entering the 2026 season as both starters suffered season-ending injuries.

Kerby Joseph was sidelined after Week 6 with a nagging knee injury, eventually landing on injured reserve after an attempt to return to action late in the year. Brian Branch, meanwhile, suffered a torn Achilles in December and with the timeline to return being lengthy could miss the start of the season.

As a result, the Lions have stocked up on safety depth. In addition to Thomas Harper, Dan Jackson and Loren Strickland returning, the Lions signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Christian Izien to a one-year deal and brought back Avonte Maddox on a one-year deal.

Detroit claimed Harper off of waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders last season, and he wound up playing a valuable role last year after the injuries at the position. Jackson was a seventh-round pick in the 2025 season but missed all of his rookie season due to a training camp injury.

Strickland has been with the organization since 2024, as he has bounced between the active roster and the practice squad after initially signing with the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Lions currently have nine picks in this year's draft, including the No. 17 overall pick in the first round.