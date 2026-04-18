One Perfect Target for Lions in Every Round of NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to bolster their roster with the NFL Draft.

With the first-round set to start on Thursday, the team is likely making its final preparations for any possible scenario. General manager Brad Holmes has typically been somewhat unpredictable over the five drafts he has run, as the team has drafted for fit rather than need.

As a result, there's some uncertainty as to what the Lions will do with their No. 17 overall pick. After missing the playoffs last season, the urgency for the team to make the right moves and get back to the ranks of contenders is paramount.

Here is a perfect target for the Lions in every round of the NFL Draft.

First round — OT Spencer Fano

Of a loaded offensive tackle class, Fano may be the very best. The Utah product played opposite of another highly rated prospect in Caleb Lomu, and dominated his competition in the Big-12 conference. He's a steady pass-protector and a strong run-blocker.

The Lions need to address the vacancy left by Taylor Decker's departure, and this year's class of offensive tackles is top-heavy. There's no guarantee Fano makes it to their 17th overall pick, but this player and the fit he'd have in Detroit could compel Brad Holmes to make a move.

Second round — DB Treydan Stukes

The Lions value versatility across the board, and Stukes brings that. A team captain at Arizona and former walk-on, Stukes has played as an outside cornerback and a nickel throughout his time in college.

Stukes has dealt with some injuries and is on the older side after playing six collegiate seasons. However, he continued to improve every year notching four interceptions in his final season, and didn't allow a touchdown in coverage.

With Amik Robertson signing elsewhere, the Lions need to add some of that inside-out versatility back into their defense. Stukes is an ideal fit.

Third round — LB Kyle Louis

Louis is another versatile defender who fills a need. After Alex Anzalone departed, the Lions are in need of a WILL linebacker with athleticism, and Louis is exactly that. A converted safety, the Pittsburgh product has good coverage instincts and matches up nicely from a physical perspective.

In his final two years at Pittsburgh, Louis had a combined 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and six interceptions. He's still relatively new to the position, and with the right coaching could blossom into a star with some development.

Fourth round — EDGE Caden Curry

Curry is an intriguing prospect out of Ohio State. He was stuck behind some productive teammates early in his career, but made the most of his opportunity with 11 sacks as a senior. The defender doesn't have elite traits, but is relentless and physical.

Detroit has been in the market for a solid second option in its pass-rush opposite of Aidan Hutchinson, and their mold has been to find physical players who can crush the pocket. Curry lined up in multiple alignments at Ohio State and did just that, so it could be an ideal pairing.

Fifth round — DT Kaleb Proctor

The Lions need to replenish some depth on the defensive line after some offseason departures. Roy Lopez and DJ Reader are no longer with the team, and as a result they need some firepower to work alongside Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams.

Proctor played three-technique and dominated at the FCS level, and could be a nice addition to the team's interior defensive line rotation. He's relatively undersized, but 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks from the interior is hard to ignore.

Sixth round — IOL Ar'maj Reed-Adams

Detroit has been proactive about refurbishing depth on its interior offensive line, including three external additions. This alleviates some of their pressure, but it wouldn't hurt to add another young depth piece who could compete for a job.

Reed-Adams' best trait is his run-blocking, which is something the Lions value highly. He could wind up being a nice addition due to his ability to control his blocking assignments in Detroit's run-first attack.

Seventh round — TE Khalil Dinkins

The Lions have three solid tight ends on roster, but all three are on expiring contracts. Even if Sam LaPorta is re-signed, as many believe he will be, the team will need young depth behind him in future years. Dinkins is a developmental project who does have plenty of potential.

As just a one-year starter at Penn State, Dinkins showed some flashes both as a blocker and a pass-catcher. This would be a pick for the future as opposed to getting immediate returns, but if he develops he could turn into a nice second option for Detroit's offense down the line.