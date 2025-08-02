Two Detroit Lions Injured Against Chargers
Two Detroit Lions exited the Pro Football Hall of Game contest early against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Offensive lineman Dan Skipper was taken out in the first half after getting rolled up blocking for running back Craig Reynolds.
The veteran has had a rough week, as his battles against defensive end Aidan Hutchinson have not gone his way at all. Throughout the entire week, the former No. 2 overall pick found his way in the backfield and was racking up what would be sacks, if he was allowed to deliver hits to the quarterback.
Skipper could do little to derail the momentum of a Defensive Player of the Year candidate having a great start to training camp.
After the game, Skipper was observed wearing a walking boot on his left leg.
According to Detroit Football Network, "His early understanding is that it’s a low-ankle sprain, the preferable outcome if you’re going to roll it. That pushed Giovanni Manu into action a little sooner than expected Thursday night, and will bump him up the depth chart temporarily. However, Taylor Decker’s initial timeline to return to action was set for early August."
Offensive coordinator John Morton shared when he spoke to the media his overall assessment of Detroit's offensive line.
With new pieces along the interior, it was take a period of time for the unit to gel completely.
"We’ve been on pads, what, for a few days now. So that’s the real, true reading of how we’re going to be. I do like where we’re at right now," said Morton. "I think (Tate) Ratledge has done a good job. I mean, we had him at center first and now we moved him to guard. (Graham) Glasgow is at the center now, I think that’s more natural for him. Because that center and quarterback, that needs to be right. The quarterback has got to feel right right there. I do like the way it’s going right now. It’s still early, the more we do it, the better we’re going to get.”
Tight end Kenny Yeboah was pinned and bent backwards blocking. The awkward positioning made the hyperextension look quite severe. Luckily, after being evaluated by the Lions medical staff, the veteran was able to limp off the field on his own power.
Head coach Dan Campbell will update the status of both at his next media session, prior to the Lions Sunday training camp practice.