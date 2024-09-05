All Lions

Lions announce Week 1 Thursday injury report.

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have remained mostly healthy in the days leading up to their regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

In their first injury report of the regular season, there were only three players listed. Though several players on offense dealt with injuries during training camp, not a single player from Ben Johnson's group was listed.

All three of the players on the injury report were on the defensive side of the ball. Ifeatu Melifonwu and DJ Reader were both limited, while undrafted safety Loren Strickland was estimated as a non-participant Wednesday.

Reader and Melifonwu were both present at Thursday's practice, but Strickland was not.

For Reader, his participation is an encouraging sign regarding his potential participation in Week 1. The Lions have stated they expected him to debut in Week 2 while recovering from a torn quad suffered near the end of last season.

Though it's uncertain whether he'll ultimately play in Week 1, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn shared what excites him about the veteran's eventual return on the defensive line.

“I would say this, he’s a man’s man and when you talk about leadership, he’s the epitome of leadership," Glenn said. "He’s a guy that’s able to open up lanes for linebackers because it’s going to take two to stop that man. And he’s sneaky athletic, he’s sneaky athletic as far as pass rushers are concerned. So he’s worked his butt off to get to where he needs to get to be a part of this defense and it’s just a joy to watch him in walkthroughs, it’s a joy to watch him in meetings to see how he operates because he’s a true pro and I’m excited to have that player.”

Here is the Lions' injury report from practice on Thursday.

Lions Week 1 Thursday injury report

Loren Strickland -- Thumb (NP)
DJ Reader -- Quad (LP)
Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Ankle (LP)

