Lions Week 15 Thursday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions welcomed another one of their injured players back to practice on Thursday, as DJ Reader returned after missing Wednesday.
Reader joined Alim McNeill, Taylor Decker, Levi Onwuzurike and Josh Paschal as players who are dealing with ailments who have practiced throughout the week. After dealing with a shoulder injury, Reader appears to be in good standing to play against Buffalo in Week 15.
Linebacker Trevor Nowaske was the lone Lions player to not practice Thursday, as he was listed with a concussion.
The Buffalo Bills canceled their practice Thursday due to inclement weather, instead conducting meetings virtually.
Sunday's game between the Lions and Bills is being touted as a potential Super Bowl preview, as both teams are among the best in the NFL. While there are definite stakes associate with the matchup, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was hesitant to acknowledge it as a game that could be played again in Feburary.
“No, I think – yeah, that’s looking too far ahead for us. The head coach (Dan Campbell) said it best early this week, we have earned a spot in the tournament based on what we’ve done thus far," Johnson said. "We still need to win the division, we still want to get the number one seed, and everything will play out from there. But that’s all way too far out in the future right now.”
Lions Week 15 Thursday injury report
Trevor Nowaske -- NP (Concussion)
DJ Reader -- LP (Shoulder)
Levi Onwuzurike -- LP (Hamstring)
Taylor Decker -- FP (Knee)
Josh Paschal -- FP (Knee)
Alim McNeill-- FP (Concussion)