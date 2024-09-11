Lions Week 2 Wednesday Injury Report, Sewell Update
The Detroit Lions are expecting to get a debut from one of their prized offseason additions this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Defensive tackle DJ Reader is on track to debut this week, as he is finishing his recovery from a torn quadriceps tendon suffered late in the 2023 campaign.
While Reader remains on track to play, the absence of multiple big names at practice Wednesday offers cause for some concern. Offensive tackle Penei Sewell, defensive end Marcus Davenport and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu all were not present for the portion of practice open to the media Wednesday.
Sewell, Davenport, Melifonwu and safety Kerby Joseph were all listed as non-participants. Jameson Williams was limited with an ankle injury.
Davenport impressed in his Lions debut in Week 1, recording several pressures and a half-sack against Matthew Stafford. Among the skills that were of great benefit to him on Sunday was his bull-rush move, as he was able to attack Stafford simply by bulldozing his way through the opposing offensive lineman.
Defensive line coach Terrell Williams said that Davenport also caught his eye with his performance on a particular special teams unit.
"Power. He is a powerful guy and he's a big guy and he knows how to get underneath," Williams said. "For a guy that's (6-foot-6) or whatever he is, he can bend and get underneath guys. I'll tell you what was probably more impressive, you look at the game and you see what he was doing on field goal block. I mean, I was like, 'Wow.' Normally, you watch field goal block and it's, 'Okay, whatever.' But the things he was doing on field goal block, if he continues to do that, he'll get him one."
Lions Week 2 Wednesday injury report
Penei Sewell -- Ankle (NP)
Marcus Davenport -- Groin (NP)
Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Ankle (NP)
Kerby Joseph -- Hamstring (NP)
Jameson Williams -- Ankle (LP)
Carlton Davis -- Chest (FP)
DJ Reader -- Quad (FP)
Loren Strickland -- Thumb (FP)