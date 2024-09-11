Film Review: Marcus Davenport Can Make Major Impact
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell didn't hesitate when sharing his feelings about the potential for the team's defensive line.
With Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, Alim McNeill and DJ Reader expected to lead the way, the Lions have a solid core four players with other depth options capable of contributing.
During a radio appearance Sunday, Campbell said the group has the potential to be special. In their first game together, minus Reader who was out but is expected to debut in Week 2, the group accounted for 26 of the team's 27 pressures against Matthew Stafford.
After lacking a reliable counterpart for Aidan Hutchinson last season, the Lions may have found just that in veteran Marcus Davenport. A veteran who has struggled throughout his career with injuries, Davenport showed that he has potential to be an impact player.
In total, Davenport had six pressures, a half-sack and four quarterback hits in his Lions debut.
Pass rush prowess
Working against a depleted Rams offensive line, Davenport had plenty of opportunities to get after Stafford. By the end of the game, the Rams had just two members of their original starting line in the game.
In this first clip, Davenport is lined up on the left side of the screen and is working against Joe Noteboom. On the snap, he gives up the inside release to tight end Hunter long and attacks Noteboom's outside shoulder.
Though Noteboom provides initial resistance, Davenport bull rushes him nearly all the way back into Stafford. As the pocket collapses, there is a small but shrinking window for Stafford to step up to his right.
However, Stafford spins over his right shoulder and runs to his left. Because of the angle of his bull rush, Davenport is unable to bring the passer down. However, his pressure forces an inaccurate throw toward the boundary.
Davenport recorded his takedown of Stafford in the first quarter. With the Rams driving in Detroit territory, the second-and-10 sack played a key role in stalling out the possession.
The veteran is on the right side of the clip below, once again lined up against Noteboom. He's in a wide-nine technique, meaning he's outside of the tackle. Rather than bull rush this time, he attacks the outside shoulder and tries to go around Noteboom.
His quickness gives him an immediate advantage, and he's able to bend around Noteboom's hip. Levi Onwuzurike uses a swim move to get around left guard Steve Avila, which allows him to collapse the pocket from the middle. The end result is a combined sack, as Stafford has nowhere to go with the ball.
Making an impact
In this clip, Davenport is lined up against right tackle Warren McClendon. This was a critical juncture for the Lions' defense, as they were hoping to preserve their 10-3 lead before the halftime break.
With the Rams deep in the red zone and looking to tie the game, Detroit comes away with a critical takeaway. Davenport plays a big role in this, as he puts plenty of heat on Stafford on this snap.
Davenport gets lower than McClendon and is able to use his leverage to drive him back with a punishing bull rush. With Hutchinson applying heat against A.J. Acuri on the other side, Stafford feels the pressure coming and is forced to sidearm the ball toward the end zone.
A late chip from right guard Kevin Dotson sends Davenport to the turf, denying him a chance to make a sack. Yet, Kerby Joseph makes a nice play on the ball and comes down with the interception.
Late in the game, the Lions' defense was again tasked with getting a stop in a critical situation. After punting the ball away, the defense had to get a stop to get the ball back for Jared Goff and company in an effort to tie the game.
Detroit would ultimately do just that, forcing a punt after allowing one first down. This play was a completion as a result of an exceptional throw by Stafford, but it was a notable rep showing the impact that Detroit's defensive line can have on opposing passers.
With some pre-snap motion, the Rams are likely trying to get a read on what coverage Detroit is playing defensively. However, the defensive line immediately makes life difficult for the veteran passer.
Hutchinson and Davenport both line up in wide-nine techniques, giving them some space from the opposing offensive linemen. The Michigan product wins with a spin move, while Davenport again bull rushes his assignment into the quarterback.
Meanwhile, Onwuzurike also posts a pass-rush win and follows Davenport to create a mess in the backfield. It was an all-around impressive rep for the defensive line, though Stafford was able to land this throw, somehow, into the hands of Demarcus Robinson for a six-yard gain to move the chains on third-and-5.