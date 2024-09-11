Sewell, Davenport, Melifonwu Miss Wednesday Practice
The Detroit Lions returned to practice Wednesday to begin preparations for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, some big names were not in action at the start.
Players not observed participating during the portion of practice open to the media included Penei Sewell, Marcus Davenport and Ifeatu Melifonwu, who was among the team's inactives in Week 1.
Sewell rolled his ankle in training camp and also was rolled up on during Sunday's game, but he stayed in and played every snap in the win over the Rams.
Safety Kerby Joseph was present at the start but appeared to go inside after a limited amount of time on the field.
Defensive tackle DJ Reader is still on track to make his Lions debut in Week 2. He was deemed not ready to play ahead of Week 1 while rehabbing a torn quadriceps tendon. However, the Lions seem optimistic about him returning this week.
Detroit's Week 2 opponent offers no easy task, as it is a rematch of the tightly contested Divisional Round game that saw the Lions narrowly escape with a 31-23 win.
Heading into the matchup, Lions coach Dan Campbell admitted that the Lions will indeed have their hands full with a Buccaneers coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against the Washington Commanders.
"This is a tough, physical team. They're disciplined, aggressive, particularly defensively. What they're doing offensively is a lot of kind of what we saw last week," Campbell said. "And then on top of things they do well and have done well with Baker and having Evans out there, Godwin, that whole thing. Really good personnel, quarterback's tough, man, competitive. So we've got our hands full."