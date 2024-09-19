Lions Week 3 Thursday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions had a pair of welcome returns to their practice Thursday.
Linebacker Alex Anzalone (concussion) and offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (knee) both returned to action on Thursday. However, the team was still down the defensive back trio of Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw and Ifeatu Melifonwu.
Arnold has been listed with an illness but also suffered a finger injury in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rakestraw, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring injury in pregame warmups and was a late addition to the inactive list.
Defensive end Marcus Davenport (groin) was a full participant for the second consecutive day. After missing the Week 2 game against Tampa Bay, his status for Sunday is trending in the right direction.
The Lions' offense has been up and down at points throughout the first two games. While their punishing run game was on full display throughout the late stretch of Week 1, the unit struggled in that area in Week 2.
Now, they will face an opportunistic Cardinals defense looking to enforce its will and hold its own in the trenches.
"I think they are completely different, not schematically, but they're a different defense than they were a year ago," Johnson said. "You turn on the tape, teams were able to run the ball on them last year and you could see those guys, you could see the line of scrimmage get displaced. This year it's different. They've inputted some guys through free agency that we have a lot of respect for, much stouter up front against the run and when they're healthy on the back end, which they are right now, they can match concepts in the passing game. They're extremely tight in coverage."
Lions Week 3 Thursday injury report
Terrion Arnold -- Illness (NP)
Ennis Rakestraw -- Hamstring (NP)
Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Ankle (NP)
Alex Anzalone -- Concussion (LP)
Graham Glasgow -- Knee (LP)
Isaiah Williams -- Abdomen (LP)
Marcus Davenport -- Groin (FP)
Amon-Ra St. Brown -- Quad (FP)
Kerby Joseph -- Back (FP)