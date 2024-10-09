Lions Week 6 Estimated Wednesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to get healthy throughout the past week.
With the team's bye week scheduled for last week, Detroit was able to take the week to allow players to get healthy and overcome nagging ailments. The result seems to be good early, as all members of the active roster were participants during the open portion of practice on Tuesday.
Detroit was without two members of its starting lineup the last time it took the field, as Brian Branch and Frank Ragnow were both sidelined. Branch was dealing with an illness, while Ragnow suffered a partially torn pectoral muscle in the team's Week 3 win over Arizona.
Ragnow has earned the reputation of being one of the toughest players in the league. Campbell explained that he is trending toward playing during a radio appearance Wednesday.
The Lions also welcomed rookie offensive lineman Christian Mahogany back to practice on Tuesday. A sixth-round pick out of Boston College, Mahogany had been sidelined on the Non-Football Illness list after dealing with mono for much of training camp.
Defensive lineman Brodric Martin remains on injured reserve but was working off to the side with trainers on Tuesday.
With Derrick Barnes on injured reserve for the foreseeable future, the Lions will turn to their depth at the position. Among those who could be in for a bigger role is Trevor Nowaske, whom the Lions got back off of waivers after losing him last season to the Arizona Cardinals.
“Yep, we like Now. We were fired up to get him back here. And certainly, that’s the role that we see him in is that SAM linebacker, some of the X on the third down position," Campbell said. "So, I think yes there’s a place for him there and we just keep working with him. That’s the best way to say it. He’s still a young player, he’s a developing player, and I think the best way to answer – we’re going to need all those guys and we’re going to use everything in our arsenal, especially in the linebacker room.”
The Lions did not have practice Wednesday, so all designations on the injury report are estimated.
Lions Week 6 Wednesday estimated injury report
Frank Ragnow -- Pectoral (FP)
Christian Mahogany -- Illness (FP)
Brian Branch -- Illness (FP)