Detroit Lions Will Be Without Key Offensive Leader Against Bengals
The Detroit Lions have revealed their official list of inactive players, prior to their Week 5 road contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Among the players included on the list of players not suiting at Paycor Stadium up is left tackle Taylor Decker, center Kingsley Eguakun, cornerback Khalil Dorsey, running back Sione Vaki, linebacker Zach Cunningham, defensive end Mekhi Wingo and defensive lineman Chris Smith.
Detroit will again count on Penei Sewell to anchor an offensive line that has not given up a sack in the last three games.
Offensive coordinator John Morton expressed he sees a player that is trying to master his craft.
And Penei, I mean just every game it’s just really impressive," Morton told reporters. "And he approaches the game the same way too. And they’re always working their craft, trying to master their trade and I think that’s contagious. Other players see that, young players see that, ‘I’ve got to do that.’ But yeah, he’s very special.”
In Decker's absence, Morton could tab Giovanni Manu to fill in.
Earlier this season, the young offensive lineman told reporters he felt comfortable in his role and has been prepared by teammates and the coaching staff.
Decker has been regularly checking in and has been a mentor for the former fourth-round draft pick.
Manu even participated in offseason workouts with Decker, something he acknowledged boosted his confidence before the start of training camp.
“I’m totally prepared, and that’s a huge thank you to (assistant offensive line coach) Steve Oliver and Hank (Fraley). I’ve worked countlessly with them before practice, even after practice," said Manu. "Steve told me after practice today that he thought I had one of my best weeks of practice. I told him, ‘Because I’m ready.’ I told him, ‘If my number is ever called on, you guys don’t need to stress. Trust me. This is everything I’ve prayed for.’ Yeah, if my number is called, I’m going to go in there and you guys will see.
“I go into every game prepared to play. So, my mentality is I’m playing. Even if he’s up, these things–sometimes you don’t even know until game time, right? So, kickoff, all of a sudden, you hear, ‘He’s down.’ So, in my head right now is that I’m playing," Manu explained further. So, until I hear otherwise, that’s the way I approach it.”