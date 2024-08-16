All Lions

Lions Week 4 Bubble Watch: Offensive Players Lower on Depth Chart

These players need to showcase more to remain on the Lions roster.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
The Detroit Lions are about to complete their fourth week of training camp, after they head on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Detroit's roster is full of blue-chip talent and skill players at multiple positions, so it should be viewed as a major accomplishment for a player to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Here is a look at players at each position on offense that need to showcase more, as training camp is heading toward the final stretch.

Quarterbacks

Nate Sudfeld, Jake Fromm

Sudfeld did not have his best showing against the Giants. Dan Campbell indicated following the team's preseason loss he expected more from the veteran quarterback.

Fromm has yet to take a snap in team periods for the Lions. If Hooker has a solid showing against the Chiefs, Fromm's tenure in Motown could be quite short.

Running backs

Jermar Jefferson, Zonovan Knight, Jake Funk

Rookie Sione Vaki is showcasing he can be an asset on special teams and Craig Reynolds has been a model of consistency.

Jermar Jefferson has put together a solid training camp and is catching the attention of the coaching staff. If he is able to put it together against the Chiefs and Steelers, the more difficult he will make it for the front office to part ways with him.

Wide receivers

Donovan Peoples-Jones, Isaiah Williams, Maurice Alexander, Jalon Calhoun, Kaden Davis, Tom Kennedy, Tre'Quan Smith

It was a little jarring to hear Campbell plead for a wideout to step up and earn the third and fourth spot on the depth chart.

Kalif Raymond, who is certainly in prime position to be the team's third wideout, expressed players are internally motivated to remain in the league, as everyone is aware team's are constantly seeking replacements or improvements to the roster.

"I think there’s an opportunity here for everybody, especially in that room," said Raymond. "But at the end of the day, especially in this league, it’s also a lot of self-motivation because everyone is trying to make a name for themselves and stick in this league. So the best thing you can do is give everything you can."

Tight ends

James Mitchell, Sean McKeon

The Lions have a very competitive tight end room, but Parker Hesse and Shane Zylstra have emerged from the pack as being players that should make the team's 53-man roster.

James Mitchell has been targeted a little more during practice, but has not been consistent enough to justify removing him off the bubble watch list.

Offensive line

Jamarco Jones, Duke Clemens, Michael Niese, Bryan Hudson, Kingsley Eguakun, Jake Burton

The Lions are going to have difficulty when it comes time to trim the roster, especially at the offensive line position. Michael Niese has showcased his abilities at center and Kingsley Eguakun has caught the attention of the coaching staff.

While Kayode Awosika and Colby Sorsdal presently remain off the bubble watch list, if they do not have solid efforts the next couple of weeks, they could be on the outside looking in when it is time to put together the 2024 Lions roster.

Sorsdal will be looking to rebound this week after a shaky performance against the Giants.

John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

