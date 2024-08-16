Lions Week 4 Bubble Watch: Offensive Players Lower on Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions are about to complete their fourth week of training camp, after they head on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs.
Detroit's roster is full of blue-chip talent and skill players at multiple positions, so it should be viewed as a major accomplishment for a player to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
Here is a look at players at each position on offense that need to showcase more, as training camp is heading toward the final stretch.
Quarterbacks
Nate Sudfeld, Jake Fromm
Sudfeld did not have his best showing against the Giants. Dan Campbell indicated following the team's preseason loss he expected more from the veteran quarterback.
Fromm has yet to take a snap in team periods for the Lions. If Hooker has a solid showing against the Chiefs, Fromm's tenure in Motown could be quite short.
Running backs
Jermar Jefferson, Zonovan Knight, Jake Funk
Rookie Sione Vaki is showcasing he can be an asset on special teams and Craig Reynolds has been a model of consistency.
Jermar Jefferson has put together a solid training camp and is catching the attention of the coaching staff. If he is able to put it together against the Chiefs and Steelers, the more difficult he will make it for the front office to part ways with him.
Wide receivers
Donovan Peoples-Jones, Isaiah Williams, Maurice Alexander, Jalon Calhoun, Kaden Davis, Tom Kennedy, Tre'Quan Smith
It was a little jarring to hear Campbell plead for a wideout to step up and earn the third and fourth spot on the depth chart.
Kalif Raymond, who is certainly in prime position to be the team's third wideout, expressed players are internally motivated to remain in the league, as everyone is aware team's are constantly seeking replacements or improvements to the roster.
"I think there’s an opportunity here for everybody, especially in that room," said Raymond. "But at the end of the day, especially in this league, it’s also a lot of self-motivation because everyone is trying to make a name for themselves and stick in this league. So the best thing you can do is give everything you can."
Tight ends
James Mitchell, Sean McKeon
The Lions have a very competitive tight end room, but Parker Hesse and Shane Zylstra have emerged from the pack as being players that should make the team's 53-man roster.
James Mitchell has been targeted a little more during practice, but has not been consistent enough to justify removing him off the bubble watch list.
Offensive line
Jamarco Jones, Duke Clemens, Michael Niese, Bryan Hudson, Kingsley Eguakun, Jake Burton
The Lions are going to have difficulty when it comes time to trim the roster, especially at the offensive line position. Michael Niese has showcased his abilities at center and Kingsley Eguakun has caught the attention of the coaching staff.
While Kayode Awosika and Colby Sorsdal presently remain off the bubble watch list, if they do not have solid efforts the next couple of weeks, they could be on the outside looking in when it is time to put together the 2024 Lions roster.
Sorsdal will be looking to rebound this week after a shaky performance against the Giants.