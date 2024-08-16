10 Lions Players to Watch Against Chiefs
The Detroit Lions are getting set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
No, this won't come with the glamour of their meeting last year, as that came in the regular season opener. Instead, it's Week 2 of the preseason and many of the Lions' starters are unlikely to play.
Still, it will be an excellent opportunity for the Lions to assess their depth as the Chiefs will reportedly play their starters for the first half. As a result, the Lions can learn plenty about the players who are hoping to ultimately land a roster spot.
Here are 10 players to watch in the Lions' second preseason game.
RB Sione Vaki
Vaki provided an intriguing glimpse of his potential on his four carries in the preseason opener. Though he still is growing when it comes to the nuances of the position, he displayed solid instincts when given the opportunity to tote the rock.
The Lions won't play Jahmyr Gibbs or David Montgomery, so there will be opportunities for Vaki to carry the ball. How much he's able to remains to be seen, as the Lions did a good job dividing up the snaps amongst the other members of their backfield in the opener.
Still, he's a player worth keeping an eye on for his big play ability. Plus, encouraging signs of development will be good as he continues to learn the position.
DT Mekhi Wingo
Wingo did not have his best showing in the preseason opener, but it has largely been a strong training camp for the rookie defensive tackle. He has impressed with his intelligence and ability to play multiple positions along the defensive line, be it on the interior or on the edge.
It will be intriguing to see if Wingo can show growth in his second preseason game. The Lions' defensive line was able to generate pressure at points throughout the opener, so he could have a chance to get into that mix. Getting him plenty of snaps should be a priority,
CB Kindle Vildor
With several injuries at the cornerback position, Vildor was able to get some reps with the first-team defense this week. In large part, it was a successful showing for the veteran who played a big role down the stretch of last year's playoff run.
Vildor can be considered a bubble player with the new depth at the cornerback position. As a result, Saturday could be a big game for the veteran who is looking to claim a spot. He's currently competing with players such as Khalil Dorsey and Steven Gilmore for a depth role.
TE James Mitchell
In Detroit's crowded tight end room, Mitchell may have some work to do when it comes to claiming his place on the final roster. With Sam LaPorta unlikely to play and Brock Wright potentially resting for a second consecutive week, there should be plenty of chances for Mitchell to prove his mettle.
The Virginia product has intriguing potential but injuries have limited his opportunities. He could make a statement by providing a security blanket presence for Detroit's struggling passing game over the last two preseason games.
QB Nate Sudfeld
With Hendon Hooker's status uncertain, Sudfeld will likely get another significant look under center. Even if Hooker is able to play, and his showing in practice Wednesday indicated that he could, Sudfeld should get plenty of snaps.
It was a rough first showing for the veteran, as the offense sputtered and failed to reach the end zone. He finished the game better than he started, leading a strong drive that ended with a turnover on downs in the red zone. Still, there were several mistakes and Campbell said he expected more.
Consistency will be a key theme for the Indiana product. With the Chiefs expected to play starters for the first half, this could be a significant test if the Lions elect to give Sudfeld the first half.
WR Isaiah Williams
Williams has a dynamic skill set that could set him apart from other receivers battling for a roster spot. He had a good showing in the first preseason game, and while he may have an uphill climb to make the roster, his abilities could bring a unique element to Detroit's passing game.
The Illinois product showed a knack for getting open, particularly on underneath routes which required him to quickly create separation. He could also handle return duties, which would be another avenue for him to be a playmaker.
K Jake Bates
Bates converted his only opportunity in the opener, drilling a 53-yard kick in the rain. He has recovered from a rocky start to training camp and appears to be gaining confidence as training camp progresses.
Now, Bates will have to continue to be consistent. Another area where he'll need to perform well is in the kickoff aspect, as he committed a penalty by landing a kick short of the landing zone against the Giants.
The Lions appeared to be squibbing that kick intentionally, and with the Lions intending to create advantages in this area of the game, it will be important that he masters this. Saturday provides him another opportunity to prove that he has grown.
RB Jermar Jefferson
Jefferson is another running back that has had a strong start to training camp. The four-year veteran has been relegated to mostly the practice squad since his rookie year, but the Lions have kept him around throughout.
Now, Jefferson is coming on strong as he works toward a roster spot. After a difficult showing on the ground, Detroit will look to generate more momentum in this aspect of the game in the second preseason game. Jefferson getting into a groove could be a big part of that.
DE Isaac Ukwu
Ukwu announced his presence with authority, getting a sack early in the first preseason game. He has impressed the staff with his ability to get after the passer, and now may earn extra responsibilities as a potential candidate to play at the SAM linebacker position.
The Ole Miss product has a chance to make more of an impression Saturday, and could get to do so against the Chiefs' first-team offense. It's an excellent opportunity for him to show off his skill set.
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
In Detroit's battle at the receiver position, Peoples-Jones may be the most proven of the options. Daurice Fountain and Kaden Davis have shown flashes, and while their best moments in camp may be better than Peoples-Jones, he has the resume that could help him secure a spot in the end.
Peoples-Jones has the necessary size to fill a void that the Lions currently have on the roster. Campbell stated that he's improved since the start of training camp, and a consistent showing could be big for him.