Lions Week 17 Thursday Injury Report

Lions release their first injury report of Week 17.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field Thursday in preparation for a Monday Night showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

Detroit is returning to the place where their season ended last year, as the 49ers ousted the Lions in the NFC Championship game last year. Though this meeting between the two teams will not have the same stakes, with the 49ers eliminated from playoff contention, the Lions will have the opportunity to exact revenge.

Two key players were out of practice on Thursday, as both cornerback Terrion Arnold and running back David Montgomery were both out. Montgomery has been nursing a knee injury, while Arnold was a new addition to the injury report with an illness.

Like the Lions, the 49ers have dealt with some injuries throughout the year. However, they have been able to keep their defense mostly intact throughout the year. As a result, the Lions will have to be prepared for the sheer number of playmakers that the 49ers have on that side of the ball.

"For the most part, they’ve got their whole defense out there. And certainly with (defensive lineman Nick) Bosa on one edge and you’ve got (linebacker Fred Warner) 54 right there in the middle, I mean, these guys are as good of players as you’re going to find in this League at those positions, not to mention the others," Campbell said. "I mean, they’re got corners, they’ve got the nickel, they’ve got two safeties, they’ve got plenty up front, so this is a potent defense, and they do – they’ve always played good defense and that hasn’t changed."

Lions Week 17 Thursday injury report

Terrion Arnold -- NP (Illness)
David Montgomery -- NP (Knee)
Graham Glasgow -- FP (Knee)
Jalen Reeves-Maybin -- FP (Neck)
Kalif Raymond -- FP (Foot)

