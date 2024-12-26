Terrion Arnold Misses Thursday Practice, Kalif Raymond Returns
The Detroit Lions continue to get healthier heading into a Monday Night Football showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.
Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin started his return-to-practice clock last week, and wide receiver Kalif Raymond returned to the practice field on Thursday, starting his 21-day clock.
Meanwhile, cornerback Terrion Arnold and running back David Montgomery were not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media.
Dan Campbell isn't as optimistic about Raymond's chances of playing this week as he is for Reeves-Maybin, but it signals that a return is near for the veteran wide receiver.
"We're gonna start Kalif's clock, I guess you guys saw that, so he'll start practicing," Campbell said. "We'll see where he's at, I don't feel as confident with him as I do Germ (Jalen Reeves-Maybin). But it's good to have back out practicing. It will be good to get him back out there running around."
Raymond has been out since suffering a foot injury against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. In his absence, the Lions have relied on Maurice Alexander and Tom Kennedy to handle punt return duties.
This season, Raymond has 16 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He's also tallied 27 punt returns for 390 yards and one touchdown, which was a 90-yard return against the Tennessee Titans.
Reeves-Maybin could be on track to play Monday, as the Lions cleared a roster spot by waiving linebacker David Long on Tuesday. Long was claimed by the Tennessee Titans, but the transaction fell through after he failed his physical.
Newly signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was present at practice, wearing No. 12. That number was most recently worn by safety Brandon Joseph, who was waived last week.
The Lions also added linebacker DaRon Gilbert, who was with the team in the offseason as an undrafted free agent, to the practice squad.
