Detroit Lions' Week 12 Snap Counts: Tracy Walker Taking a Back Seat

Let's review the Detroit Lions' Week 12 snap counts against the Houston Texans.

Offense

Quarterbacks

M. Stafford (82) 100%

Running backs

K. Johnson (39) 48%

A. Peterson (22) 27%

J. Williams (21) 26% - Eight special teams snaps (28%)

J. Cabinda (13) 16% - 19 special teams snaps (66%)

Wide receivers

M. Jones (68) 83%

M. Hall (49) 60%

M. Sanu (39) 48%

J. Agnew (25) 30% - 18 special teams snaps (62%)

Q. Cephus (25) 30% - Nine special teams snaps (31%)

Tight ends

T. Hockenson (60) 73%

J. James (38) 46% - 11 special teams snaps (38%)

I. Nauta (8) 10% - Eight special teams snaps (28%)

Offensive linemen

F. Ragnow (82) 100% - Three special teams snap (10%)

O. Aboushi (82) 100% - Three special teams snap (10%)

T. Crosby (82) 100% - Three special teams snap (10%)

J. Jackson (82) 100% - Three special teams snap (10%)

T. Decker (82) 100%

M. Nelson (3) 4% - Three special teams snap (10%)

J. Dahl (0) - Three special teams snap (10%)

Observations:

Detroit's offense ran 82 offensive plays against Houston.

In the absence of D'Andre Swift, Kerryon Johnson saw the bulk of the snaps, but only played 48% of offensive snaps.

With the absence of D'Andre Swift, Jonathan Williams saw 21 snaps.

Quintez Cephus saw an increase in snaps, but Detroit's rookie wideout again played 30% of offensive snaps like last week.

Offensive lineman Oday Aboushi saw an increase in his snap count as the replacement for Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Defense

Defensive linemen

J. Penisini (44) 79% Four special teams snaps (14%)

R. Okwara (36) 64% - 13 special teams snaps (45%)

N. Williams (32) 57% - Six special teams snaps (21%)

D. Shelton (25) 45% - Two special teams snaps (7%)

E. Griffen (24) 43% Six special teams snaps (21%)

A. Huggins DT (14) 25%

Linebackers

J. Collins (45) 80%

J. Tavai LB (37) 66% - 11 special teams snaps (38%)

R. Ragland (32) 57%

C. Jones (32) 57% - Nine special teams snaps (31%)

J. Davis (18) 32% - 15 special teams snaps (52%)

J. Reeves-Maybin (0) - 26 special teams snaps (90%)

Defensive backs

D. Harmon (56) 99% - Seven special teams snaps (24%)

A. Oruwariye (56) 100%

J. Kearse (48) 86% - Five special teams snaps (17%)

J. Coleman (40) 71% - 11 special teams snaps (38%)

T Walker FS (27) 48% - Ten special teams snaps (34%)

D. Trufant (27) 48%

W. Harris (23) 41% - 20 special teams snaps (60%)

D. Virgin (0) - 17 special teams snaps (59%)

M. Killebrew (0) - 26 special teams snaps (90%)

C. Moore (0) - 20 special teams snaps (69%)

Observations:

Rookie John Penisini saw the most snaps on the defensive line, as Danny Shelton went down with injury.

Tracy Walker continues to see his snap count decline, as Will Harris was on the field for 41% of defensive snap against Houston.

Detroit has continued to show confidence in safety Jayron Kearse, as percentage of defensive snaps increased in Week 12.

Special teams

J. Fox (10) 34% J Fox P 10 34%

D. Muhlbach (6) 21% D Muhlbach LS 6 21%

M. Prater (4) 14%

