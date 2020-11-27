SI.com
Detroit Lions' Week 12 Snap Counts: Tracy Walker Taking a Back Seat

John Maakaron

Let's review the Detroit Lions' Week 12 snap counts against the Houston Texans.

Offense

Quarterbacks

  • M. Stafford (82) 100% 

Running backs

  • K. Johnson (39) 48%
  • A. Peterson (22) 27% 
  • J. Williams (21) 26% - Eight special teams snaps (28%) 
  • J. Cabinda (13) 16% - 19 special teams snaps (66%) 

Wide receivers

  • M. Jones (68) 83% 
  • M. Hall (49) 60% 
  • M. Sanu (39) 48% 
  • J. Agnew (25) 30% - 18 special teams snaps (62%) 
  • Q. Cephus (25) 30% - Nine special teams snaps (31%) 

Tight ends

  • T. Hockenson (60) 73% 
  • J. James (38) 46% - 11 special teams snaps (38%) 
  • I. Nauta (8) 10% - Eight special teams snaps (28%)  

Offensive linemen

  • F. Ragnow (82) 100% - Three special teams snap (10%) 
  • O. Aboushi (82) 100% - Three special teams snap (10%) 
  • T. Crosby (82) 100% - Three special teams snap (10%)  
  • J. Jackson (82) 100% - Three special teams snap (10%) 
  • T. Decker (82) 100% 
  • M. Nelson (3) 4% - Three special teams snap (10%) 
  • J. Dahl (0) - Three special teams snap (10%) 

Observations:

  • Detroit's offense ran 82 offensive plays against Houston.
  • In the absence of D'Andre Swift, Kerryon Johnson saw the bulk of the snaps, but only played 48% of offensive snaps.
  • With the absence of D'Andre Swift, Jonathan Williams saw 21 snaps.
  • Quintez Cephus saw an increase in snaps, but Detroit's rookie wideout again played 30% of offensive snaps like last week.
  • Offensive lineman Oday Aboushi saw an increase in his snap count as the replacement for Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Defense

Defensive linemen

  • J. Penisini (44) 79% Four special teams snaps (14%)
  • R. Okwara (36) 64% - 13 special teams snaps (45%) 
  • N. Williams (32) 57% - Six special teams snaps (21%)
  • D. Shelton (25) 45% - Two special teams snaps (7%)
  • E. Griffen (24) 43% Six special teams snaps (21%) 
  • A. Huggins DT (14) 25% 

Linebackers

  • J. Collins (45) 80%  
  • J. Tavai LB (37) 66% - 11 special teams snaps (38%)  
  • R. Ragland (32) 57% 
  • C. Jones (32) 57% - Nine special teams snaps (31%) 
  • J. Davis (18) 32% - 15 special teams snaps (52%)  
  • J. Reeves-Maybin (0) - 26 special teams snaps (90%) 

Defensive backs

  • D. Harmon (56) 99% - Seven special teams snaps (24%) 
  • A. Oruwariye (56) 100% 
  • J. Kearse (48) 86% - Five special teams snaps (17%) 
  • J. Coleman (40) 71% - 11 special teams snaps (38%) 
  • T Walker FS (27) 48% - Ten special teams snaps (34%) 
  • D. Trufant (27) 48% 
  • W. Harris (23) 41% - 20 special teams snaps (60%) 
  • D. Virgin (0) - 17 special teams snaps (59%) 
  • M. Killebrew (0) - 26 special teams snaps (90%) 
  • C. Moore (0) - 20 special teams snaps (69%) 

Observations:

  • Rookie John Penisini saw the most snaps on the defensive line, as Danny Shelton went down with injury.
  • Tracy Walker continues to see his snap count decline, as Will Harris was on the field for 41% of defensive snap against Houston. 
  • Detroit has continued to show confidence in safety Jayron Kearse, as percentage of defensive snaps increased in Week 12. 

Special teams

  • J. Fox (10) 34% J Fox P 10 34% 
  • D. Muhlbach (6) 21% D Muhlbach LS 6 21%
  • M. Prater (4) 14%

