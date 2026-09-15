The Detroit Lions are likely relieved after squeaking out a win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Detroit got off to a strong start with a 21-point lead, then let it slip away as the Saints sent the game to overtime. However, the offense delivered a score then the defense made the game-winning stop on a two-point conversion to cement the win.

Up next, the Lions have a big early season showdown against the Buffalo Bills. It will be a quick turnaround, as they play Thursday in primetime.

Here are six risers and three fallers for the Lions heading into Week 2.

Risers

LB Derrick Barnes

Barnes was all over the field in Sunday's game and made a big impact. In addition to playing a career-high 77 snaps and recording six sacks, he picked off a pass on the first play of the third quarter and recorded a sack amongst two pressures.

Now an established veteran in his sixth year, Barnes has solidified his place as Detroit's No. 2 linebacker behind Jack Campbell. He showed serious versatility within the defense, and looks to be handling some of Alex Anzalone's vacated responsibilities in addition to playing the SAM linebacker spot.

Barnes' versatility is a huge asset to Detroit's defense, as he can play in coverage as well as rush the passer from his position. He could be a legitimate weapon for Kelvin Sheppard's group in future weeks.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs solidified himself as the bell-cow running back with a career-high 29 carries in Sunday's game along with five catches. He scored twice and recorded 185 all-purpose yards, further stating his case as one of the best backs in the league.

There are rightfully questions about whether or not the talented back can sustain this level of workload physically. However, the Lions are also right for wanting the ball in his hands as often as possible, and he lived up to the hype in the season opener.

C Juice Scruggs

Scruggs played well in his first game as a Lion, grading out well via Pro Football Focus. He blocked well in the run game, which from the center position is pivotal to Detroit's efficiency offensively. He was the Lions' highest-graded offensive player on PFF with a 77.5 mark.

With Cade Mays out until at least Week 4, the Lions need Scruggs to simply be consistent from the middle of the offensive line. He seems to have a solid grasp of the offense, which is a positive development for the newcomer who is most experienced playing guard throughout his career.

DT Skyler Gill-Howard

Gill-Howard made his claim at having a significant role with a strong preseason, and the Lions rewarded him. He played 47 snaps in his NFL debut, second amongst interior defensive linemen only behind Alim McNeill, and recorded two pressures.

The rookie also was the team's fifth-highest PFF-graded player with a 71.6 overall defensive grade. This is an encouraging sign, as Gill-Howard's strength of rushing the passer could add another element to Detroit's defense from the interior line.

RT Blake Miller

Miller is another rookie who looked solid in his debut. He played every snap in his first game, allowing just one pressure in the process against a good Saints pass-rush.

The Clemson product will likely have to deal with ups and downs throughout his first season, but it was encouraging to see him get off to a good start. In particular, he looked comfortable in the run game.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson was dominant in the opener, recording two sacks. He demonstrated that trademark spin move at one point, spinning past New Orleans' left tackle to get home on a takedown of Shough.

For an aspiring Defensive Player of the Year candidate, a multi-sack game is a good place to start the season. Hutchinson will be tested on Thursday against Josh Allen, but should be viewed amongst the top-tier of defensive ends after a big first game.

Fallers

CB D.J. Reed

Reed and Rock Ya-Sin both struggled in the second-half of Sunday's game. Both players had coverage breakdowns, which led to Shough racking up over 400 passing yards in the matchup.

For Reed, the struggle came particularly on downfield passes. He allowed four completions on eight targets, with the completions going for 115 yards with an average of 28.8 yards per completion.

The stat line wasn't pretty for Ya-Sin either, as he allowed seven completions on 10 targets. The Lions will need more from their cornerbacks in Thursday's game against the Bills.

WR Isaac TeSlaa

TeSlaa was viewed as a breakout candidate heading into the season, with multiple outlets expecting big things from the second-year wideout. However, a troubling preseason seems to have carried over somewhat, as he did not record a reception and had just one target in Sunday's game.

The Lions leaned heavily on Amon-Ra St. Brown in their opener, and while that will likely always be the case, TeSlaa has the ability to contribute in a big way. Time will tell if he is able to get more involved, but it was a tough start for the young wideout.

RB Sione Vaki

The Lions have been at their best offensively when they have an efficient second option out of the backfield, and with Gibbs ascending to starter status they need to find his counterpart. Vaki got three touches in Sunday's game, and while he has some instincts, he really struggled in pass-protection.

A prime example of these struggles came in the second quarter, when Vaki stepped up into the backside of Penei Sewell and missed an assignment that nearly turned into a strip-sack for a touchdown for New Orleans.

Based on Gibbs' snap count and overall workload, it doesn't appear as though the Lions are fully ready to commit to Vaki as the second running back.

WR Jameson Williams

Williams managed to have four catches for 45 yards in Sunday's game, but it is the opportunities he missed that will be talked about leading up to Week 2.

The unfortunate tone was set early in the game when he dropped an over-the-shoulder pass from Goff deep down the field. He would have multiple other drops, missing an opportunity to have a big game in the opener.

While this could simply be the product of an off day, it was a bit of a troubling performance for Williams. Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Williams has proven he can be dynamic. However, he would benefit greatly from a bounceback game on Thursday.