Lions Wide Receiver 'Crushed' Over Family Tragedy
A tragedy in Florida has left a member of the Detroit Lions heartbroken.
Over the weekend, 13-year-old Johvan Taylor was killed in a shooting in Florida after being caught in the crossfire of an incident on Saturday evening, according to CBS News Miami. Taylor is the nephew of Lions' wide receiver Maurice Alexander.
"Never been this crushed in my life," Alexander wrote on social media Monday.
Taylor was one of two teens shot on Saturday. According to reports, several rounds of gunfire were fired into a group of juveniles standing outside in the evening. The other adolescent is reportedly in stable condition.
According to Local News 10 in Miami, at least three bullet holes were found in the home Taylor was standing outside of.
A vigil was conducted for Taylor in Florida City on Sunday. Taylor was described as someone who loved football, dancing and his family. Miami Dade Police has not made any arrests in the situation, and the motive is unclear.
Dozens of family and friends participated in the vigil to honor Taylor's life over the weekend.
Alexander has become a popular figure in the locker room since joining the Lions' organization prior to the 2022 season. He was on the active roster for a spell this season, playing in three games this year and serving primarily as a return specialist.
The Florida International product has played in seven NFL games over the course of his career. In addition to his three this season, he also played in four games during the 2022 season.