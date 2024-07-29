Alim McNeill: Marcus Davenport Is 'Silent Killer'
Detroit Lions' Alim McNeill is impressed with the physical nature of teammate Marcus Davenport.
The former Minnesota Vikings defensive end is now on the field and steadily beginning to acclimate to Detroit's defensive scheme.
“Davenport is just a killer. It’s not even something that, he’ll teach you some things, technical stuff. But, he’s more talking about running through people’s faces," said McNeill. "That’s just what Davenport is. I like that mentality that he has. You watch him play, that’s what he does. That’s what he is. He kinda just helps everyone get thinking out there. He’s not gonna yell, he’s not gonna say it in a crazy way. That’s how you know he’s a killer, he’s a silent killer. That’s what I like about Dav.”
With Taylor Decker having earned a long-term contract extension, the organization is likely going to begin contract negotiations with McNeill's representatives.
“He's another one that Dan and I have talked about. He's part of the foundation. He was our first draft. We've gotten Penei (Sewell) done, we've gotten (Amon-Ra) St. Brown done and there's plenty of other guys within that draft class that have played key roles. But, Alim, the way that he's developed his game, he's done everything right and he's a total pro," general manager Brad Holmes told 97.1 The Ticket Monday. "He's extremely talented. He's another one, it's about time. We'll get talks going and hopefully get something done."
When asked about his contract status, the former third-round expressed after practice Monday, “Honestly, I told my agent not to talk to me about that. I’m in training camp right now, so I’m not even thinking about that. I’ve got to play good. I’m worried about winning. Whatever happens, happens, but I haven’t done any of that.”
While the 24-year-old is still learning from older veterans, he has started to share what he has learned with younger members of the defensive line.
“Going on my fourth year, now, I’ve seen some things, and I’ve played in a few games now. There’s some things I can give to Brodric (Martin), Mekhi (Wingo), (Isaac) Ukwu, Nate Lynn. Here and there, I’m trying to give them the nuggets that I’ve learned throughout the way," McNeill said. "But, at the same time, I’m still learning. I’m learning from DJ (Reader), I’m learning from Commish (John Cominsky), I’m learning from Davenport. I’m learning from all the guys above me. I feel like I’m in a leadership role, but I’m still learning as well.”
Here is what the veteran defensive tackle said, when asked about his impressions of his teammates.
“I was watching DJ, what was it? 2014, 2013, Clemson days. I’ve been watching DJ for a minute. I’ve been watching college football forever. I was watching him and not really paying attention at the time, and then he got to the league and I was still watching him. So, I’ve been watching DJ for a minute, seen him play for a minute. You’ve seen DJ play before. His aggression, the way he takes on blocks, the way he pass-rushes, everything. I’m trying to implement all of that into my game. Talking to him every day, trying to get little nuggets from him here and there.”
“Levi, he just looks like he feels a lot better about himself. He’s completely healthy, he feels really good, and he’s just being Levi. That’s who Levi always was. He just wanted to make sure he got back to where he was. What I’m seeing from Levi is what we know Levi has, and he’s really doing his thing.”
"That’s kind of self-explanatory. Aidan, that’s Hutch. He’s gonna grow tremendously each year. Aidan’s been doing his thing times two this year. If you come out here every day, you’re gonna see a better Hutch.”
“A lot more confidence in knowing what he’s doing within the scheme. That was kind of a big thing. When you know what you’re doing, you can play a lot faster, you don’t have to think about things. Just him knowing the scheme, he knows what he has to do now, so he doesn’t have to think about it. He just has to work on his technique. He can get into guys now, so just a lot more confidence now.”
“Wingo’s very versatile. That’s what we knew Wingo was. Even when he was at LSU, he was very aggressive and get off the ball and get his hands on people, and he’s a great pass-rusher. So, yeah, he’s gonna be a great addition, great piece.”