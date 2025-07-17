Lions Work Out Offensive Players Prior to Training Camp
With training camp just days away, the Detroit Lions are taking looks at external players.
The Lions are reportedly working out a pair of running backs, including Toa Taua and Jabari Small, according to NFL reports.
According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Lions will work out Small on Friday. Taua's workout date was not immediately specified by UFL reporter Michael Del Negro.
Taua played last season for the Michigan Panthers, running 81 times for 357 yards and six touchdowns in seven regular season games. He also scored three touchdowns in the team's two postseason games.
The Nevada product rushed for 3,995 yards across five collegiate seasons and was invited to the Philadelphia Eagles' rookie minicamp, but did not make the team and signed with the UFL's Panthers soon after.
Small, meanwhile, played collegiately at Tennessee where he was teammates with current Lions' backup quarterback Hendon Hooker. He had two seasons with over 700 rushing yards, and finished his four seasons with 2,122 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground.
After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, Small signed with the Tennessee Titans. He would spend most of the year on their practice squad and returned in the offseason on a futures contract. However, he was waived in May after the Titans claimed linebacker Anfernee Orji off waivers.
The Lions currently have one of the league's best running back duos in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, with both expected to have big seasons in 2025. Behind them, there is an ongoing battle for the third spot presumably between Craig Reynolds and Sione Vaki.
Detroit also has a pair of undrafted running backs in the mix in Boston College's Kye Robichaux and Ohio's Anthony Tyus III.