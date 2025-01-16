Lions Zeitler to Miss Thursday, Could Turn to Rookie
Operating on a shorter week, the Detroit Lions' traditional end-of-week red zone practice normally reserved for Fridays was conducted on Thursday.
Because the Lions are taking on the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday, the team was tasked with shifting its schedule to finish preparations.
The Lions have been getting healthier after dealing with a number of injuries throughout the year. However, offensive guard Kevin Zeitler was out once again while dealing with a hamstring injury.
Zeitler has been a non-participant each of the last two days, though Tuesday was an estimated injury report on account of the Lions holding a walkthrough. During his press conference Thursday, Campbell explained that Zeitler was the only player he expected to be out.
"It's been a good week. Zeitler will be the only one, right now, that's gonna be down today," Campbell explained. "He's progressed every day, we'll see, take it as it comes. If (Zeitler can) not (play), it'll be (rookie OL Christian) Mahogany, if that's the next question. Everything else, we're good."
MORE: FS1 Host: Jayden Daniels Is Better Than Jared Goff
Mahogany, a 2024 sixth-round pick out of Boston College, has started one game and played in seven this year. He started in Week 16 against the Bears and impressed. Detroit also has veteran Kayode Awosika at its disposal as insurance if Zeitler is unable to go.
"We thought that was a good showing by him, and it's worthy, if it goes there, to give him a shot," Campbell said. "But there again, we've got Kayode (Awosika). He's played snaps, played playoff snaps for us. And we trust him as well, so we feel like we're in good hands."
Mahogany's performance against the Bears, as well as in other games in spot duty, has given the coaching staff confidence that he can perform at a high level. If Zeitler is deemed unable to go, assistant head coach Scottie Montgomery is expecting Mahogany to not feel pressure.
“He’s always had this confidence, and a level of maturity when it comes to being around our guys," Montgomery said. "It’s never felt like it’s too big for him, even in camp when we first started. We gave him a lot of reps, a lot of different opportunities before everything went down in spring. He always knew what to do and how to do it. So now we’ve got him back, of course, he looks like he’s ready. He looks like he’s ready to play a physical game, and that’s what we need of him.”