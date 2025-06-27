Who Makes Up Lions' All-21st Century Offensive Line?
The offensive line has been a massive part of the Detroit Lions' identity over the last 25 years.
Detroit has had the good fortune to have several foundational players at the tackle and center positions over the last two decades, while there has been some turnover at the guard spots.
Most recently, the Lions have had players such as Frank Ragnow and Penei Sewell step up and become pivotal players that are among the best in the league at their positions. Meanwhile, the Lions have had two mainstays at left tackle and a rotating cast at right guard.
Here's a look at the Lions' All-21st Century offensive line.
LT: Jeff Backus
Left tackle may be the toughest decision of these five spots, with Backus and Taylor Decker both having very strong cases for this spot. Decker has the edge in terms of accolades, having one Pro Bowl appearance to Backus' zero, but ultimately it's Backus who gets the nod.
Backus was a mainstay for 11 seasons at the left tackle position and was a valuable protector for the many quarterbacks the Lions trotted out behind him. He appeared in 191 games in his career, all starts, and missed just one game one game at age-35 after starting every game in each of the 10 previous seasons.
Decker's tenure is certainly associated with more success for the organization, but Backus' longevity, performance and durability ultimately puts him in this slot.
LG: Rob Sims
After four seasons in Seattle, Sims came to Detroit in a trade and wound up being a centerpiece for the offensive line in the early 2010's. He would play in all 16 games in each of his five seasons with the organization.
Sims had some success with the Lions, as he was a part of two playoff teams including the 2014 team that infamously lost the heartbreaker in Dallas. That would also be the final year of his career.
Jonah Jackson also made a case for this spot, as he earned a Pro Bowl nod in his second season and at one point looked to be a key piece of the organization's future. However, his production tailed off in his fourth and final year with the organization, in part due to injuries, and was not retained the following offseason as he signed with the Los Angeles Rams.
C: Frank Ragnow
Though his career came to end with a shocking retirement this offseason, Ragnow will be remembered as being a warrior throughout his seven seasons in the NFL.
Playing through a number of ailments throughout his career, Ragnow earned four Pro Bowl appearances and three Second Team All-Pro nods throughout his career. Ultimately, however, the injuries proved to be too much.
Ragnow has the most decorated career of any Lions' center in this time period, but Dominic Raiola also has a strong case for this spot. He played 14 seasons for the organization, starting every game he appeared in from his second season on. Though he never reached a Pro Bowl, Raiola missed more than one game just once in his career and was a true Iron Man from 2001-14.
RG: Larry Warford
Warford was a third-round pick of the Lions' organization in 2013 and finished tied-for-third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2013. He never reached a Pro Bowl during his four seasons in Detroit, but has been the most productive at a position that has had plenty of turnover over the last 25 years.
After departing Detroit, Warford went on to make three-straight Pro Bowl appearances with the New Orleans Saints to finish his career.
Graham Glasgow is another player who warranted consideration at this position, as he has done two separate stints with the organization and had a strong 2023 season. However, he is facing a pivotal 2025 season in which he will look to rediscover that magic, and he may be doing so at the center position.
Other options included Stephen Peterman and Damien Woody, with Woody playing four years with the organization in the midst of a 12-year career while Peterman played six years in Detroit after beginning his career with Dallas.
RT: Penei Sewell
Sewell has far and away become one of the top Lions' linemen in recent memory, as his resume continues to add weight with each season. He's now been named a First Team All-Pro in two straight seasons and has been reliable in both the run and pass games.
As a well-rounded and developed athlete, Sewell's ability to move gives the Lions options in the run game as he can get to the second level with ease.
The Oregon product has also become a leader for the organization and a team captain, indicating how highly his teammates regard him heading into just his fifth NFL season.
Lions All-21st Century Team
QB: Matthew Stafford
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, James Stewart
WR: Calvin Johnson, Amon-Ra St. Brown
TE: Sam LaPorta
OL: Jeff Backus, Rob Sims, Frank Ragnow, Larry Warford, Penei Sewell