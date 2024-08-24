LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' Third Preseason Game Against Steelers
The Detroit Lions front office and coaching staff have one final opportunity to evaluate players that have an opportunity to make the initial 53-man roster.
Dan Campbell noted there are not many spots realistically available (5-6), but against the Steelers, players lower on the depth chart can certainly make a case to be included on the team's practice squad or land a spot on another team's roster.
Hendon Hooker is seeking to build off his performance against the Chiefs, as the Lions still value the experience Nate Sudfeld can bring the roster.
The Steelers are still evaluating who is going to end up being their starting quarterback.
Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both expected to play to showcase why they should start the season as the starting signal-caller.
“I think the most important thing for us to accomplish is to just play efficient football,” Wilson explained this week. “Move the ball up and down the field. Obviously, we want to celebrate in the end zone. That would be fun. We need to make sure that happens. That’s the standard of football we want to be able to play.”
Both quarterbacks are attempting to learn Arthur Smith's offensive scheme, as the Steelers offense was revamped this offseason.
“I think there are always highs; there’s some things that we’ve done really well. There are some things we need to be better at," said Wilson. "That’s a part of the preseason. You learn things, and you translate that to the practice field as well."
Follow along for updates all throughout Saturday's game between the Lions and Steelers.
11:45 a.m. -- While the Lions aren't expected to play many of their starters, several still went through pregame work. Jared Goff threw passes to Jameson Williams, and injured players Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs ran routes. Several offensive and defensive line starters, such as Taylor Decker and Kevin Zeitler, also went through early work on the field.