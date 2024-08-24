How to Watch, Listen, Stream Lions vs. Steelers
The Detroit Lions will wear their new "One Pride" home uniform for the first time in front of supporters at Ford Field, when the team takes the field for the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Many players on both sides will be battling to earn roster spots or put quality tape on film for the other 31 NFL teams.
For some, today may be the final day they ever don football pads, as roster cuts must be completed by Tuesday, August 27 at 4 p.m.
If you are living in the local Lions market, there is also an alternate broadcast available, featuring media and celebrity guests. The broadcast will be hosted by 97.1 The Ticket's Jim Costa and is available on the team's website and app.
Jake Fromm not likely playing
Despite signing last week, the former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback has not participated in any team reps during training camp with the Lions.
It does not appear Fromm will have a chance to take snaps under for the Lions against the Steelers, based on what Dan Campbell said at the final full practice open to the media Wednesday.
Position Battles to Watch in Lions Preseason Finale Against Steelers
“That’s tough because we haven’t really gotten to see much of him. When we brought Fromm in, it was dependent on when Hendon Hooker can or can’t come back, ‘How much can we get him?’ And so, I don’t anticipate really getting to see him."
Campbell continued, “I don’t want to say absolutely not, but I think the priority will be Hooker and I think we need to get Nate (Sudfeld) some reps. And then we’ll see what’s there with Fromm."
Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Date: Saturday, August 24th, 2024
Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
Location: Ford Field
TV: Fox-2 Detroit, NFL Network, NFL+
TV announcers: Jason Ross Jr., Golden Tate, Dannie Rogers
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates, list of television affiliates
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Online streaming: Also available on fuboTV : Get 7-day free trial