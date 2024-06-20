Look: Lions Rookie CB Putting in 'Scary Hours in the Lab'
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold has the potential to make immediate contributions to defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's secondary.
Recently, Detroit's first round draft pick posted highlights of workouts, showcasing "scary hours in the lab all offseason," in preparation of his rookie campaign.
Despite being a first-year player, Arnold has not shied away from letting veterans on the team be aware of his presence.
Quarterback Jared Goff and Arnold have exchanged friendly jabs early in the spring.
Arnold even earned some praise from the 29-year-old signal-caller for battling and earning an interception covering Jameson Williams.
"It’s good. Especially veteran guys," said cornerbacks coach Deshea Townsend. "Any veteran guy that can help a young guy out is always a positive thing and then especially being able to communicate with your quarterback in those different ways, what he sees, it’ll help him. Any veteran reaching out to a young guy, that’s what they’re here to do.”
Arnold's confidence has been on display since he stepped foot in Allen Park.
“You better be confident," Townsend explained. "If you don’t believe it, nobody else will. He works the right way, he asks the right questions in meetings and he just has fun on the field. The confidence is one of the most important things of a corner. He does have that and that’s why he’s here.”
While both rookie cornerbacks, Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, are expected to perform at a high level, Detroit's coaching staff reminded reporters both rookies are still in the learning process and adapting to playing in the NFL.
“They have a lot to learn," Townsend said. "It’s early but they’ve done some good stuff so far. They’ve done some bad stuff as well. That’s just part of the learning part of being a DB. Both have potential to be really good players.”
