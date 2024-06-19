Writer: Goff Is Not Top-10 QB, Contract Sinks Lions Offseason
The Detroit Lions front office has been praised by numerous analysts for their offseason decisions this spring.
For one ESPN analytics writer, Jared Goff's massive contract extension sinks the Lions offseason grade.
Only five teams earned a worse grade, as Detroit only earned a "C" from analytics writer Seth Walder.
"The most important transaction the Lions made was the four-year, $212 million extension they handed to Goff. It's not a move I can endorse at that price," Walder wrote. "And it has the potential to hamper the organization for years.
"Goff is a divisive talent, but I think most would agree he's not a top-10 QB and that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson deserves a fair share of credit for Detroit's offensive success. If Johnson leaves for a head-coaching job in the near future, how effective would Goff be? It's a fair question."
For those opposed to paying the veteran signal-caller, many credit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for the success of the offense. If the talented play-caller decides to leave, many questions will arise regarding how effective the 29-year-old quarterback will be.
Also, a few pundits believe the organization is now handcuffed due to enormous financial commitment made to a player who has not yet won a Super Bowl.
"What are the odds the Lions want Goff to be their quarterback in 2027? I'm not sure they are that high and the downside is significant if the team decides to move off Goff in the next year or two, like the Rams did when they sent him to Detroit," Walder explained. "While there probably is some value in the team demonstrating faith in its quarterback, this was an awfully expensive way to do it -- particularly in terms of costing future optionality on him."
Walder praised Detroit's front office for re-signing Graham Glasgow, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell and adding DJ Reader, Kevin Zeitler in free agency.
