Marcus Davenport Listed as Lions 2024 Bounce-Back Player
The Detroit Lions are looking forward to a healthy Marcus Davenport joining the defensive line.
The unit is seeking consistent pass-rushers and to maintain their level of success against the run.
If the former Vikings and Saints defensive lineman can stay healthy, it is expected the veteran can have an immediate impact on Detroit's defense.
In a recent PFF list of bounce-back players for each NFL team, Davenport was the Lions candidate to have a successful 2024 season in Motown.
"Davenport’s time in Minnesota last year almost feels like a fever dream. The former Saints pass-rusher played just 114 snaps because of a high ankle sprain, and even when he was active, he disappointed," writes Bradley Locker. "Davenport collected only seven pressures on 77 pass-rushing snaps, and he missed 40% of his tackles."
The former first-round draft pick had a successful run with the Saints, but an ankle injury derailed his 2023 season with the Vikings. Davenport was placed on injured reserve in Week 6.
"In New Orleans, though, Davenport proved to be a regularly disruptive defensive lineman. He generated 30 or more pressures in each of his first five seasons and especially peaked toward the end of his first contract, with an 88.8 overall grade in 2021," Locker explained. "The Lions’ defensive line should be formidable this year with Aidan Hutchinson, D.J. Reader and , but don’t discount Davenport looking more like himself and also wreaking havoc."
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn expressed prior to OTA practice Davenport is a capable pass-rusher despite being 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds.
“Very confident, I know that player. I know what he brings to the table. He’s a big man," said Glenn. "A big man that can rush, he’s a man that’s very violent the way that we want to play. And I’m excited to really see that player get on the field.”
