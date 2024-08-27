Lions DL Mathieu Betts Waived
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on a popular defensive lineman who made waves in the Canadien Football League.
Mathieu Betts, who recorded 18 sacks in 2023, has not made the team's initial 53-man roster.
The 6'3, 250-pound defensive lineman recorded a career-best 44 tackles, (three for loss), three fumbles and a blocked punt last season.
He became the sixth Canadian to win the league's top defensive player award and the first since Calgary’s Alex Singleton to be honored for his defensive prowess since 2017.
Detroit's coaching staff attempted to assess his versatility, but found he struggled with adapting to the SAM linebacker spot.
Dan Campbell noted Betts had the ability to cover, but his speed slowed down throughout training camp.
The decision was made to take a little off his plate in order to assess his pass rush abilities. He finished the preseason with a 46.4 Pro Football Focus defensive grade and logged two pressures.
Detroit's reserve defensive line unit performed at a high level all throughout training camp, making it that much more difficult to crack the roster.
Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal, Brodric Martin and Mekhi Wingo were consistent contributors throughout camp and the three preseason games.
“He really took a big step from where he was when he walked in the building and he’s a pretty good athlete,” head coach Dan Campbell told Emory Hunt. “The kid is a crafty rusher, he’s good with his hands, and it’s early. He’s improved, he’s made a ton of improvement, so we’ll see where it goes.”
Additional reading
1.) NFL Head Coach: Jared Goff Will Not Win 'Big One'
2.) Lions Release WR Daurice Fountain