Marvin Jones Takes Private Jet to Purchase First Family Pet

We have all heard a story about what degree individuals will go through for their beloved pets.

For Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones, the pursuit of a family pet included flying on a private jet for the first time.

"Yes, I took a plane to Oregon to get a dog," Jones admitted Thursday during a video conference.

"People who know me know I'm not really an animal person. My wife and my kids are definitely animal people and have been asking me for a dog for a while. I really like Dobermans. We got a European Doberman. It had to be like a specific dog for me," he said. "Eight or so months ago, we put in for a for a European Doberman. So he was ready, but he's like nine weeks now. So yeah, we flew to Oregon to pick them up."

Jones explained why it was necessary to take such great lengths to purchase the family's first pet.

"Just because it's our it's our first dog. We didn't want to drive over there -- 20 something hours to pick up the dog because that was for me. So we we flew out that day. We spent an hour over there, had some wine with the people, and then took right back off. But I told my wife -- this is already an expensive dog."

For those curious, the Jones' first family dog was named Fuego.

