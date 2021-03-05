McShay Has Lions Selecting Wideout Ja'Marr Chase in Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions have several needs to fill as they head into free agency but none bigger than at wide receiver.

Veteran wideout Tyrell Williams has reportedly come to a contract agreement with Detroit after missing all of the 2020 season with a torn labrum.

In his latest mock draft, ESPN analyst Todd McShay again has Detroit targeting a wide receiver with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

In his first mock draft, Detroit targeted LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. In his second mock draft following the Super Bowl, McShay had Detroit targeting Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

In his recently released third mock draft, McShay again has the Lions targeting the former LSU wideout.

"It's tough to favor either Chase or Alabama's DeVonta Smith over the other, but the former might have an edge thanks to better physical traits," McShay writes. "Perhaps his opt-out season has some forgetting that Chase posted 20 touchdowns and close to 1,800 receiving yards in 2019. The Lions' wide receiver corps is expected to see major turnover over the next few weeks, and new Detroit GM Brad Holmes needs to find some playmakers for the recently acquired Jared Goff."

Lions beat writer Michael Rothstein believes Chase fits what Detroit's front office is looking for in terms of talented playmakers.

"Wide receivers Marvin Jones Jr., Danny Amendola and Jamal Agnew are set to be free agents, and questions loom about whether Detroit will tag Kenny Golladay or let him walk. Detroit signed veteran Tyrell Williams this week, but the Lions are obviously seeking playmaking cornerstones for their rebuild. Chase fits in that mold perfectly," Rothstein explained.

As a sophomore, the talented wideout was the leading receiver in touchdowns and receiving yards in the nation.

Chase is widely regarded as a talented playmaker who can become a legitimate deep threat if placed in the correct offense.

The talented wideout decided to opt out of the 2020 season to prepare for the upcoming draft.

During a conference call on Monday, ESPN's Mel Kiper expressed that Pick 7 is too high for the Lions to consider drafting linebacker Micah Parsons but rather the spot for them to choose from Chase, Smith or Jaylen Waddle.

“That would be the position, I think, where you can grade value. Jaylen Waddle would be the pick, assuming Ja’Marr Chase and DeVonta Smith are gone,” Kiper said. “Now, if Smith or Chase is gone, I would take Waddle. If one of those two were there, I would take one of those two over Waddle.

