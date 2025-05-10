Miles Frazier Striving to Impact Lions 'Nasty, Tough' Offensive Line
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier could help his new team in a variety of different ways.
The 2025 fifth-round pick was one of the most versatile players at his position in this year's draft, having started games at four of the possible five offensive line spots. As a result, he's a natural fit for how the Lions cross-train their young linemen in the offseason, and could wind up finding a solid home along the front five.
Frazier was repping at multiple positions on day one of rookie minicamp Friday, and has plenty to offer. However, his biggest focus once the veterans join during organized team activities will be to soak up the knowledge and try to adopt the style of play that his fellow Lions' linemen have come to be known for.
“I would just say to learn from them. As everyone knows, the Lions’ offensive line is a bunch of dogs, like just grit, nasty, tough," Frazier said. "I would model my play after that, like I strive to be like that. So now I’m here, and I just want to continue what they have built and help them grow as well.”
Frazier is no stranger to being cross-trained. He was the backup right and left tackle despite starting at right guard last season at LSU. Instead of focusing solely on interior defensive line during weekly film studies, he would watch cut ups of edge rushers and outside linebackers as well just in case his number was called.
That carried over to the Senior Bowl, where he stepped in both at tackle and at guard during the week of practice. In comparing and contrasting the two spots, he noted that playing on the interior requires quicker reactions, while lining up at tackle makes patience necessary.
“I would just say technique. If you watched the Senior Bowl, I was at tackle and guard. I feel like the difference was patience," Frazier explained. "When you’re at guard, everything happens way quicker. Even at center, everything happens real quicker. At tackle, you have to have a lot more patience. More read and react than start the fight. But here, now I’m learning to switch up my sets. Instead of going vertical angle, jump set, just flash set. Just have different sets at tackle, so I think that’s gonna help me play tackle here as well.”
Pro pedigree
Frazier was part of a loaded offensive line last season at LSU, which he told reporters was coined 'The Bomb Squad.' In addition to him, the Tigers featured a trio of other NFL draft picks in tackles Will Campbell and Emory Jones at tackle and Garrett Dellinger at guard.
The group had become very tight-knit as a result of working together every day. In the SEC, Frazier and company faced elite competition week in and week out, which he attributed some of his growth to.
Because the group of offensive linemen became so close, the draft weekend became a very special one for the teammates as they watched their respective names flash across the screen.
“Yes sir. I watched Will go to the Patriots with the fourth pick. It was just a blessing because that’s what we talked about," Frazier said. "We always talked about our dreams, goals and aspirations, just for everything to come true. My offensive line coach, Brad Davis, he was just happy for us. That was always the mission, not just to get to LSU but to get to the next level and succeed at the next level. I feel like we’re on track to do that.”
Another byproduct of the pre-draft process was Frazier striking up a friendship with fellow Lions draft pick Tate Ratledge. The two of them spent time working out together at O-Line Masterminds in Frisco, Texas, and are now navigating life as rookies in the NFL.
“Tate’s my dog. Just learning the plays together, being in the same room. I feel like we can both push each other," Frazier noted. "Him playing center and guard, me playing guard and tackle. We built a relationship with Duke Mayweather at O-line Masterminds in Frisco, and then now we’re just able to continue that bond and just grow together at the same time.”